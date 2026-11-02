Manufacturing Growth Puts New Focus On The Equipment Behind U.S. Production

Benko Products points to process heating, fall protection and chemical storage as manufacturers expand capacity.

SHEFFIELD VILLAGE, OH, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- U.S. manufacturing activity expanded for the ninth consecutive month in September, reinforcing signs of stronger production and demand across the sector. As manufacturers increase output and invest in capacity, the equipment and safety infrastructure supporting those operations are becoming an increasingly important part of that growth.

The Institute for Supply Management's Manufacturing PMI remained in expansion territory in September, while the S&P Global U.S. Manufacturing PMI climbed to 55.9, its highest level since May 2022. New orders and production also continued to rise as manufacturers responded to stronger domestic demand.

For manufacturers, expanding production involves more than adding machinery or increasing shifts. Facilities must also evaluate the systems that support production, protect employees and manage materials safely.

Ohio-based Benko Products manufactures equipment addressing several of those needs.

Process heating is one area where additional production capacity can place new demands on existing equipment. Benko Products manufactures Sahara industrial oven systems for applications including curing, drying, preheating and other manufacturing processes. Available configurations include batch, cabinet, walk-in, truck-in and conveyor ovens, along with custom systems for application-specific requirements.

Growth can also change how materials and employees move through a facility, particularly around elevated work platforms and mezzanines. Benko Products' Protect-O-Gate line provides safety gate industrial solutions designed to protect openings while allowing materials to transfer between levels.

Hazardous material handling presents another infrastructure consideration as production volumes increase. Through its EPI line, Benko Products manufactures chemical storage containers, storage buildings, cabinets and spill containment equipment for industrial facilities that manage chemicals and other potentially hazardous materials.

The manufacturing sector contributed approximately $3.2 trillion at an annualized rate to the U.S. economy during the second quarter of 2026, while manufacturing employment rose to more than 12.6 million workers in September.

Those numbers reflect an industry that is not only producing more, but also preparing facilities and workforces for continued demand.

For manufacturers evaluating production infrastructure, Benko Products offers standard and custom equipment manufactured at its Sheffield Village, Ohio facility.

To learn more about Benko Products and its manufacturing equipment solutions, visit benkoproducts.

About Benko Products, Inc.

Benko Products, Inc., based in Sheffield Village, Ohio, manufactures industrial equipment for manufacturing, material handling and facility safety applications. Its product lines include Sahara Industrial Ovens, Protect-O-Gate industrial safety gates, EPI chemical storage and spill containment products, industrial refrigerators, drum handling equipment and other industrial solutions.

Laurie Hull

Benko Products

+1 440 934-2180

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Manufacturing Growth Puts New Focus on the Equipment Behind U.S. Production News Provided By advancreative November 02, 2026, 19:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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