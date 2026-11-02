Free AI Webinar Series For Leaders Opens With Power BI

ONLC Emerging Tech Solutions helps organizations put emerging technology, especially AI, to work through training, support and advisory.

ONLC's free AI Enablement webinar series opens November 5 with Power BI, followed by Copilot Cowork and Copilot Code, then Microsoft Purview and Agent 365

- Andy Williamson, CEO and Director of AI Strategy at ONLC TrainingWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AI is already at work in most organizations, in Microsoft Copilot, in reporting tools and in how teams get everyday work done. For leaders, the harder question is how to direct it: which numbers to trust, what work to hand to AI, and how to keep it all safe and compliant.That is why ONLC created The Leader's Edge, a free, ongoing AI Enablement webinar series for leaders who use Microsoft technology to move their organizations forward with AI. The series opens Thursday, November 5, at noon ET with data and analytics in Power BI."Most organizations already own the Microsoft tools they need to become frontier organizations," said Andy Williamson, CEO and Cofounder, ONLC. "What leaders are missing is a clear picture of how the pieces fit together and where to start. The Leader's Edge gives them that, one practical step at a time."DATA AND ANALYTICS: ONE TRUSTED VIEW OF YOUR NUMBERS WITH POWER BIWhen every department keeps its own spreadsheets, leaders spend meetings debating numbers instead of acting on them. In "Better Business Decisions With Power BI," Dan Costello, a top-100 Microsoft Certified Trainer worldwide who has taught for ONLC for 20 years, shows how Power BI gives an organization one trusted view of its data, with dashboards, shared definitions and AI-supported analytics that let managers ask questions in plain English. He covers where time and trust leak out of reporting and how that same foundation helps Copilot give answers leaders can trust. The one-hour session is free and online, built for finance, operations and sales leaders, and every registrant receives the recording."Every step toward AI depends on the data underneath it," Williamson said. "That is why the series starts with Power BI. Leaders who get their numbers into one trusted place are ready for everything that comes next."COMING NEXT: COPILOT COWORK, COPILOT CODE, PURVIEW, AND AGENT 365The series continues Thursday, November 12, with "Moving Beyond Chat and Delegating Real Work to AI," on new Copilot capabilities in Copilot Cowork and Copilot Code, and Wednesday, December 9, with "Protecting Your Business in the Age of AI Agents," on governance and compliance with Microsoft Purview and Agent 365. Organizations that want to go further can customize private training, support and advisory to roll out Power BI, Copilot and Purview around their own data and work.To register for one or all sessions, visit ONLC/LeadersEdge or call 1-800-288-8221.ABOUT ONLCONLC Emerging Tech Solutions helps organizations put emerging technology, especially AI, to work through training, support and advisory. Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, ONLC has been a Microsoft partner for more than 30 years. In the past four years it has delivered more than 40,000 enrollments in AI training and more than 100 AI deployment engagements. Individuals join live, online classes from home, the office or an ONLC center, and organizations of any size can customize private training and advisory around their own work.Learn more at ONLC.

Laura Williamson

ONLC

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Free AI Webinar Series for Leaders Opens With Power BI News Provided By ONLC Training November 02, 2026, 19:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Education, IT Industry, Technology



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