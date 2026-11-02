FRANCIS ROSES INTRODUCES FOUR NEW ROSES IN ITS FIRST DIRECT RELEASE FROM THE FARM

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The independent Arizona grower's limited Origin Release opens November 12, featuring selections from international breeders Jan Spek Rozen and Georges Delbard.

- Tyler Francis, CEO of Francis Roses

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Francis Roses, an independent, family-owned rose grower, will offer four new varieties directly to gardeners through its first Origin Release, opening November 12. The limited allocation introduces the company's 2027 selections as Francis develops a network of independent garden centers and online retail partners.

The four introductions were evaluated across contrasting climates in Arizona, California, Texas and Vermont, without fungicide treatments. They have grown in Francis Roses' Arizona fields since 2020, with each assessed for disease resistance, fragrance, form and novelty.

“Putting our name on a rose means looking beyond the flower to the performance of the whole plant,” said Tyler Francis, CEO of Francis Roses.“We have watched these four across different climates, through years of evaluation. They earned their place in the collection. The Origin Release is an invitation to discover that work as we bring Francis Roses to gardeners through trusted retail partners.”

The release features one variety from Jan Spek Rozen of the Netherlands and three from Georges Delbard of France:

● AdventureTM - A compact red hybrid tea from Jan Spek Rozen, selected for its classic blooms and clean foliage in Francis's trials.

● Le Temps des CerisesTM - A strongly fragrant mauve floribunda from Georges Delbard, with approximately 80 petals and a strong autumn flush.

● Rallye des GazellesTM - A Georges Delbard selection with caramel-and-cream blooms and fragrance notes of lemon, ripe pear and sandalwood.

● Sandrine KiberlainTM - A luminous pink floribunda from Georges Delbard, awarded the Fragrance Medal at Madrid in 2024.

The Origin Release opens at 11 a.m. Pacific time (noon Mountain Standard Time) on November 12 and closes at 11 a.m. Pacific time on November 14, unless the allocation is fulfilled sooner, at francisroses.

Plants are offered individually at $65 each, with shipping included, and will be lifted directly from Francis Roses' fields and shipped bare root in January 2027. Delivery is available within the contiguous United States.

The direct allocation offers gardeners an early introduction to Francis's work. The company's long-term focus is bringing its collection to independent garden centers and online retail partners, with availability varying by variety, partner and season. Gardeners can explore the collection, find retail partners and nominate a nursery at francisroses.

ABOUT FRANCIS ROSES (@FRANCISROSESOFFICIAL)

Francis Roses is an independent, family-owned rose grower in Arizona. The company has grown roses since 1989 and trialed and introduced varieties since 2010. After decades of supplying roses sold under other companies' names, Francis is bringing its own collection forward through a developing network of retail partners.

Today, Francis Roses serves as an official agent for Georges Delbard, Rosen Tantau, Interplant, Jan Spek Rozen and Roses Forever. Its work connects international breeding with evaluation, selection and commercial growing, bringing distinctive roses to North American gardens.

Media assets: Approved photography, variety fact sheets and interview requests are available through Melody Pereyra at....

Melody Pereyra

Francis Roses

+1 623-772-1555

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FRANCIS ROSES INTRODUCES FOUR NEW ROSES IN ITS FIRST DIRECT RELEASE FROM THE FARM News Provided By Francis Roses November 02, 2026, 19:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry



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