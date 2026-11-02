The Kent Companies Joins Velocity Logic Group's Pay With Points Network

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Kent Kwik customers can now use rewards from VLG's growing network of bank and card partners to save on fuel, with rollout expanding across Kent sites

- Vik Mehta, Head of Business at Velocity Logic GroupBINGHAMTON, NY, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Velocity Logic Group (VLG), a leading provider of real-time loyalty and payment card rewards redemption platforms for fuel and convenience retail, today welcomed The Kent Companies to its Pay with Points network. Kent Kwik customers can now use the rewards points they already earn with participating banks and card issuers as an instant discount on fuel. Pay with Points is live, and Kent will expand it across its network over the coming months.By joining Pay with Points, Kent gains access to VLG's growing network of bank, card issuer and fintech rewards programs. Members of those programs can redeem their points at Kent Chevron sites, bringing Kent new customers and giving existing shoppers another reason to fill up there. As VLG adds new bank partners, their members can redeem at Kent automatically, with no changes needed at the store.Redemption is simple. Customers pay at the pump with an eligible card, and their points are applied as an instant cents-off-per-gallon discount. There is no separate loyalty card, app or code required.Pay with Points works whether customers pay at the pump or inside the store, on the latest Verifone point-of-sale software. Kent is turning on Pay with Points site by site as it upgrades locations across its network, with VLG supporting the rollout alongside Kent's team.“We're excited to welcome the Kent team to Pay with Points,” said Vik Mehta, Head of Business at Velocity Logic Group.“Kent has been a great partner through launch, and every site they bring on gives their customers a new way to save and gives our bank partners' members more places to redeem. We look forward to growing this with Kent across their network.”About Velocity Logic GroupWith over 50 years of heritage powering convenience and retail fuel brands, Velocity Logic Group operates a nationwide real-time technology platform that integrates seamlessly with point-of-sale systems to provide dynamic scoring, targeted promotions, and comprehensive reporting. The company's flexible suite of solutions, spanning loyalty rewards, enrollment, loyalty cloud,“Target All” AI engine, and“Pay with Points” platforms, has generated more than $120 million in value and processed over 1.2 billion transactions across 13,000 retail sites. For more information, visit .About The Kent CompaniesFounded locally by the late Buck Kent in 1957, The Kent Companies began as Kent Oil and Kent Distributors and still remains a family-owned business. The Kent Companies is comprised of multiple entities including 132 Kent Kwik Convenience Stores, across 8 states; 5 Kent Lube Fast Oil Change Centers; 6 WesTex Urgent Cares; 13 Mr. Payroll Check Cashing locations; 6 Rustic Cafés; 4 Baskin Robbins franchises; 14 Kent Car Washes and 2 Kent Tire Stores. The Kent Companies continue to expand their business both locally and out of state. The company continues to win“Best of” in each of the markets they serve.Media Contact:Katie Roberts, Director of Corporate CommunicationsO: (432) 520-4000 ext. 1387...

Jackie Gow

Velocity Logic Group

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The Kent Companies Joins Velocity Logic Group's Pay with Points Network News Provided By Velocity Logic Group November 02, 2026, 19:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Energy Industry, Retail



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