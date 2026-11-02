Deadline Alert: Alphabet Inc. Investors Have Until December 1, 2026 To Seek Lead Plaintiff Role In Securities Fraud Class Action, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP Reminds Investors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Class action covers investors who bought Alphabet Inc. securities between May 19, 2026 and July 16, 2026; complaint alleges the company failed to disclose material adverse facts

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investors in Alphabet Inc. ("Alphabet" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GOOGL ) have until December 1, 2026 to ask the Court to appoint them lead plaintiff in a securities fraud class action lawsuit filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Alphabet Inc. securities between May 19, 2026 and July 16, 2026, inclusive. Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP ("Glancy") today reminded investors of the upcoming deadline. The Alphabet Inc. case, Stewart v. Alphabet Inc. et al., was filed on October 2, 2026 and is pending in the U.S. District Court California Northern District (San Jose) (Case No. 5:26-cv-11290).

Investors who suffered losses on Alphabet Inc. investments can contact Glancy about the Alphabet Inc. class action to learn about potentially pursuing claims under the federal securities laws before the December 1, 2026 deadline.

Deadline and key dates for Alphabet Inc. investors



Lead plaintiff deadline: December 1, 2026

Class period: May 19, 2026 to July 16, 2026, inclusive

Complaint filed: October 2, 2026 Court: U.S. District Court California Northern District (San Jose)

What happened?

On July 16, 2026, Bloomberg reported that Alphabet's Google is months behind schedule on delivering Gemini 3.5 Pro, its most powerful flagship AI model, due to the Company's ongoing coding efforts, and that "[l]ate last month, Google updated the data being used to train Gemini in an attempt to improve [its] skills, but the results were disappointing."

On this news, Alphabet's stock price fell $16.40, or 4.4%, to close at $353.81 per share on July 16, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on July 22, 2026, Alphabet released its second quarter 2026 financial results, announcing a significant expansion of expected full year 2026 capital expenditures to $195 billion to $205 billion, and disclosing a negative free cash flow of $5.9 billion for the quarter. The Company further disclosed that, given the supply-constrained environment, it planned to expand the use of third-party capacity in the third quarter as a bridging strategy, which would create modest margin pressure in the near term.

On this news, Alphabet's stock price fell $24.40 or 7.13%, to close at $317.69 on July 23, 2026, thereby injuring investors further.

What does the Alphabet Inc. complaint allege?

The Alphabet Inc. securities lawsuit alleges that, throughout the class period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse facts about Alphabet Inc.'s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) that the Gemini 3.5 Pro was delivering disappointing training results; (2) that, as a result, the launch of Gemini 3.5 Pro would be significantly delayed; and (3) as a result, defendants' positive statements about Alphabet Inc.'s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Alphabet Inc. securities during the class period may move the Court no later than December 1, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

"The complaint against Alphabet Inc. alleges, among other things, that the Company failed to disclose that that the Gemini 3.5 Pro was delivering disappointing training results. The December 1, 2026 deadline to request appointment as lead plaintiff is approaching, and investors considering that role should act promptly," said Charles H. Linehan, Partner at Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP.

What's the next step?

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP is a leading national shareholder rights law firm that can help Alphabet Inc. investors evaluate potential claims to recover their losses. Investors who wish to serve as lead plaintiff in the Alphabet Inc. class action must move the Court by December 1, 2026. To learn more, visit the Alphabet Inc. case page, email..., or call 310-201-9150 (toll-free: 888-773-9224).

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the Alphabet Inc. class, you need not take any action at this time. You may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent class member. No class has been certified yet in the Alphabet Inc. case.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is eligible? Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Alphabet Inc. securities between May 19, 2026 and July 16, 2026 and suffered losses may be members of the proposed class in the Alphabet Inc. shareholder lawsuit.

When is the Alphabet Inc. lead plaintiff deadline? Motions to serve as lead plaintiff in the Alphabet Inc. class action must be filed with the U.S. District Court California Northern District (San Jose) by December 1, 2026.

What if I miss the Alphabet Inc. deadline? After December 1, 2026, investors generally can no longer ask to be appointed lead plaintiff, but Alphabet Inc. investors may still remain class members. Their ability to share in any future recovery does not depend on serving as lead plaintiff.

What is a lead plaintiff? In the Alphabet Inc. class action, the lead plaintiff is the investor, or group of investors, that the court appoints to represent all class members and oversee the case. Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, courts generally presume the movant with the largest financial interest is the most adequate lead plaintiff.

Does it cost anything to contact Glancy or participate in this action? Glancy represents Alphabet Inc. investors on a contingency fee basis, so investors pay no attorneys' fees out of pocket. Any attorneys' fees and litigation expenses are paid only from a recovery, if one is obtained, and are subject to court approval.

Why work with Glancy on the Alphabet Inc. lawsuit? Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP is a premier law firm with decades of experience representing investors and consumers in securities litigation and other complex class action litigation. Contact Glancy about the Alphabet Inc. class action. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

About Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

Glancy was named one of Law360's Securities Groups of the Year and ranked second in total investor recoveries by ISS Securities Class Action Services in 2025.

Glancy's successes have been widely covered by leading news and industry publications, including The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, Reuters, the Associated Press, Barron's, Investor's Business Daily, Forbes, and Money.

Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Related links



Alphabet Inc. case page, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

Complaint: Stewart v. Alphabet Inc. et al., U.S. District Court California Northern District (San Jose)

press release

Alphabet Inc. SEC filings index, EDGAR Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP



Contact

Charles H. Linehan

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

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