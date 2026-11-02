Deadline Alert: Doximity, Inc. Investors Have Until November 16, 2026 To Seek Lead Plaintiff Role In Securities Fraud Class Action, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP Reminds Investors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Class action covers investors who bought Doximity, Inc. securities between August 8, 2024 and May 13, 2026; complaint alleges the company failed to disclose material adverse facts

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investors in Doximity, Inc. ("Doximity" or the "Company") (NYSE: DOCS ) have until November 16, 2026 to ask the Court to appoint them lead plaintiff in a securities fraud class action lawsuit filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Doximity, Inc. securities between August 8, 2024 and May 13, 2026, inclusive. Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP ("Glancy") today reminded investors of the upcoming deadline. The Doximity, Inc. case, Michigan Laborers' Pension Fund v. Doximity Inc., et al., was filed on September 16, 2026 and is pending in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California (Case No. 3:26-cv-10529).

Investors who suffered losses on Doximity, Inc. investments can contact Glancy about the Doximity, Inc. class action to learn about potentially pursuing claims under the federal securities laws before the November 16, 2026 deadline.

Deadline and key dates for Doximity, Inc. investors



Lead plaintiff deadline: November 16, 2026

Class period: August 8, 2024 to May 13, 2026, inclusive

Complaint filed: September 16, 2026 Court: U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California

What happened?

On November 6, 2025, Doximity announced financial results for the second quarter of 2026, in which the Company expressed a degree of caution regarding the outlook for ad spending and implied a slowdown in sales growth in the second half of the 2026 fiscal year, which ended on March 31, 2026.

On this news, Doximity stock fell $8.29 or 13.25%, to close at $54.29 per share on November 7, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on February 5, 2026, Doximity announced financial results for the third quarter of 2026, in which the Company lowered its revenue guidance for 2026 full fiscal year and announced that its sales growth had decelerated while its net income had contracted, which will negatively impact its 2026 fiscal fourth quarter.

On this news, Doximity stock fell $5.59 or 16.78%, to close at $27.73 per share on February 6, 2026, thereby further injuring investors.

Finally, on May 13, 2026, Doximity announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2026, in which the Company revealed it missed its already-reduced revenue guidance, as well as projected a significantly slower pace of growth for its 2027 fiscal year, which ends on March 31, 2027.

On this news, Doximity stock fell $5.38 or 23%, to close at $18.01 on May 14, 2026, thereby further injuring investors.

What does the Doximity, Inc. complaint allege?

The Doximity, Inc. securities lawsuit alleges that, throughout the class period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse facts about Doximity, Inc.'s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Doximity overstated the impact that its Newsfeed had on its revenue growth; (2) the Company was losing market share to its competitors with more favorable pricing and engagement models; (3) the Company was using banner ads and e-newsletters instead of deep engagement tactics; and (4) as a result, defendants' positive statements about Doximity, Inc.'s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Doximity, Inc. securities during the class period may move the Court no later than November 16, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

"The complaint against Doximity, Inc. alleges, among other things, that the Company failed to disclose that Doximity overstated the impact that its Newsfeed had on its revenue growth. The November 16, 2026 deadline to request appointment as lead plaintiff is approaching, and investors considering that role should act promptly," said Charles H. Linehan, Partner at Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP.

What's the next step?

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP is a leading national shareholder rights law firm that can help Doximity, Inc. investors evaluate potential claims to recover their losses. Investors who wish to serve as lead plaintiff in the Doximity, Inc. class action must move the Court by November 16, 2026. To learn more, visit the Doximity, Inc. case page, email..., or call 310-201-9150 (toll-free: 888-773-9224).

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the Doximity, Inc. class, you need not take any action at this time. You may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent class member. No class has been certified yet in the Doximity, Inc. case.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is eligible? Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Doximity, Inc. securities between August 8, 2024 and May 13, 2026 and suffered losses may be members of the proposed class in the Doximity, Inc. shareholder lawsuit.

When is the Doximity, Inc. lead plaintiff deadline? Motions to serve as lead plaintiff in the Doximity, Inc. class action must be filed with the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California by November 16, 2026.

What if I miss the Doximity, Inc. deadline? After November 16, 2026, investors generally can no longer ask to be appointed lead plaintiff, but Doximity, Inc. investors may still remain class members. Their ability to share in any future recovery does not depend on serving as lead plaintiff.

What is a lead plaintiff? In the Doximity, Inc. class action, the lead plaintiff is the investor, or group of investors, that the court appoints to represent all class members and oversee the case. Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, courts generally presume the movant with the largest financial interest is the most adequate lead plaintiff.

Does it cost anything to contact Glancy or participate in this action? Glancy represents Doximity, Inc. investors on a contingency fee basis, so investors pay no attorneys' fees out of pocket. Any attorneys' fees and litigation expenses are paid only from a recovery, if one is obtained, and are subject to court approval.

Why work with Glancy on the Doximity, Inc. lawsuit? Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP is a premier law firm with decades of experience representing investors and consumers in securities litigation and other complex class action litigation. Contact Glancy about the Doximity, Inc. class action. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

About Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

Glancy was named one of Law360's Securities Groups of the Year and ranked second in total investor recoveries by ISS Securities Class Action Services in 2025.

Glancy's successes have been widely covered by leading news and industry publications, including The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, Reuters, the Associated Press, Barron's, Investor's Business Daily, Forbes, and Money.

Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Related links



Doximity, Inc. case page, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

Complaint: Michigan Laborers' Pension Fund v. Doximity Inc., et al., U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California

press release

Doximity, Inc. SEC filings index, EDGAR Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP



Contact

Charles H. Linehan

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Email:...

Telephone: 310-201-9150 | Toll-free: 888-773-9224

Follow Glancy on LinkedIn, X, or Facebook.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.