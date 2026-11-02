Advantage The Authority Company Adds 5 Thought-Leader Authors On Pertinent Business Topics

Advantage | The Authority Company helps CEOs, business leaders, entrepreneurs and visionaries build Authority through publishing, media and personal brand services.

Advantage | The Authority Company announced five new publishing agreements featuring thought-leader authors across its Forbes, SXSW, and Advantage imprints.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Advantage | The Authority Company announces five new publishing projects featuring entrepreneurs, founders, and executives who rose to success and became thought leaders in business growth, leadership, sales, technology, and work culture.Advantage | The Authority Company is the home of five publishing imprints: Forbes Books, Entrepreneur Books, SXSW Books, Advantage Books, and Rethink Press. Advantage's thousands of authors and thought leaders who share their expertise and experience are proof of the company's core belief: Writing a book is the most powerful tool for professionals to build authority in their field.These new authors joining the Advantage family will have books published in the coming months.- Brian Gottlieb: An inspirational business leader, entrepreneur, bestselling author, and speaker, Gottlieb has over three decades of experience building high-performance teams. He founded a home improvement business in 2009 with $3,000 and a plastic folding table, and over the next 12 years grew it into a family of multi-state companies and nearly $1 billion in cumulative sales. After working with thousands of sales professionals, Gottlieb recognized the habits that consistently show up among the very best, and his soon-to-be-published book,“Beyond the Script: How Top Salespeople Earn Trust and Win More Business,” reveals what separates the top performers from everyone else. Gottlieb writes an engaging parable followed by an actionable blueprint for putting four foundational habits to work in any sales system. This is his second project with Forbes Books. Gottlieb's first book,“Beyond the Hammer: A Fresh Approach to Leadership, Culture, and Building High-Performance Teams,” was an Amazon and Barnes & Noble bestseller.Imprint: Forbes Books- Travis Lee Howard: An entrepreneur, attorney, and startup operator, Howard is the architect of The Mindful Business Paradigm (TheMBPTM). He has founded or co-founded 13 companies, ranging from early-stage technology and automotive software to a groundbreaking research cannabis cultivation facility and multi-state staffing agencies. Howard's upcoming book,“Your Team Comes Last: How Conscious Leaders Build Without Burning Out,” explains why many promising businesses implode even after successful beginnings. He delivers a new explanation: Founders build in the wrong order, hiring too quickly and scaling too aggressively. Drawing from his diverse business experiences, Howard reveals the hidden patterns that sabotage entrepreneurs from within and introduces a different model for sustainable business growth.Imprint: Advantage Books- Robert Rasmussen: A U.S. Navy veteran, Rasmussen is chairman/co-founder of Agile Six, a people-first digital services company that builds software for federal agencies. Spending a decade working in Norway, Rasmussen observed a culture organized around collective well-being that changed what he believed about ambition, leadership, and success. In“Room to be Human:” Building a Time-Rich Future in the Age of Acceleration,” Rasmussen questions the hard-driving American way of working life and the assumptions upon which the work week was built. He calls the shortage of hours that actually belong to U.S. workers“time poverty” and considers how artificial intelligence could affect that work/quality of life ratio. Rasmussen directs his message to people who set the terms of other people's days - founders, executives, managers, public servants - and to those living under terms someone else set.Imprint: SXSW Books- Paul Theisen: With over 30 years of experience as an executive across numerous industrial markets, Theisen helps leaders identify market trends and operational constraints, align digital solutions to strategy, and unlock competitive advantage. As CEO and founder he leads an executive services firm, TAG CXO. In“Outmaneuvering Goliath: How Mid-Market CEOs Compete with Giants and Win,” Theisen focuses on how AI is changing the playing field. His goal is to help middle-market CEOs think more deliberately about how they architect the C-suite, access the executive talent they need, and apply stronger judgment to compete with much larger organizations.Imprint: Forbes Books- Dennis Turcinovic: He is the owner and managing partner of Delmonico's Hospitality Group, the company behind the historic Delmonico's Restaurant in New York City. Turcinovic has been the force keeping Delmonico's alive through what he calls“social engineering” - the art of turning chaos into opportunity and relationships into resources. After leading his business through 9/11, Hurricane Sandy, COVID, and every imaginable crisis, his book,“Life at Steak: Secrets, Loyalties, and One Man's Code That Keeps America's First Restaurant Alive” is a business survival manual. Whether you're grinding through your own impossible situation or trying to find your“why,” this book will provide the knowledge and strength to keep going.Imprint: Forbes BooksAdvantage | The Authority Company is proud to partner with these authors on their journey as they share their valuable insights and vision. To learn more about our publishing imprints, book promotions, media services, personal brand strategy and processes, please visit theauthoritycompany.About Advantage | The Authority CompanyAdvantage | The Authority Company provides CEOs, business leaders, entrepreneurs, and visionaries with an array of services that assist them in building their Authority in their areas of expertise, enabling them to gain exceptional visibility, credibility, and recognition. Those services include book publishing under five imprints - Forbes Books, Entrepreneur Books, SXSW Books, Advantage Books, and Rethink Press - in addition to public relations, podcasting, personal brand websites, content creation, brand strategy, and more. Since the company's founding in 2005, Advantage has helped thousands of clients enhance their Authority and their personal brands through its publishing and brand-building services. Advantage Media operates offices in both Charleston, S.C., and London.

Miguel Casellas Gil

Advantage | The Authority Company

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Advantage | The Authority Company Adds 5 Thought-Leader Authors On Pertinent Business Topics News Provided By Advantage Media November 02, 2026, 19:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Travel & Tourism Industry



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