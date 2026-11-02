German Proxy Provider Hproxy Typically Answers Support Chats In Under A Minute, Day Or Night

Share of HProxy support messages answered within 1, 2, 3 and 5 minutes, October 19 to November 2, 2026.

Figures published by HProxy show a typical first reply of 39 seconds. Nearly 9 in 10 new chats are answered within 3 minutes, including nights and weekends.

- Billal Ainaoui, founder of HProxyHERFORD, GERMANY, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- HProxy, a German proxy provider, typically answers support chats in 39 seconds at any hour, according to figures it published today.HProxy promises support 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The live chat is on every page of hproxy, and a customer can write at any hour. An automatic message confirms within seconds that the question arrived, and the typical answer follows in under a minute.The figures cover the two weeks from October 19 to November 2, 2026. In that period, nearly 9 in 10 new chats received a first reply within 3 minutes. Messages sent at night or on weekends were answered as fast as messages sent during the day: the typical reply took 39 seconds by day, 40 seconds at night and 34 seconds on weekends.At 2:56 a.m. Berlin time on October 31, a customer asked how to create thousands of proxy lines at once. The first answer arrived 45 seconds later, with the steps to do it. Less than three minutes after the first message, the customer wrote back: "ok lovely"."Proxies run all night, so problems come up all night," said Billal Ainaoui, founder of HProxy. "A customer with a problem at three in the morning should not have to wait for an office to open. We believe these are some of the best support times in the proxy market, and we publish them so that buyers can check for themselves."Why support comes first at HProxyCustomers use proxies for work that cannot wait, such as checking prices, testing websites and collecting public data. Much of this work runs through the night. When a proxy stops working or a setting is wrong, the job stops too, and an answer the next morning can mean a lost night of work.HProxy sells to customers around the world, and about 1 in 4 messages arrives at night, Berlin time. A message sent at 3 a.m. in Germany often comes from someone in the middle of a working day in Asia.What the market promisesMost proxy providers promise fast support, but few show numbers. On November 2, 2026, HProxy read the websites of 101 proxy sellers. Of the 83 sites it could read, about half promise support around the clock. Only a handful name a reply time, and those range from a few minutes up to 24 hours.HProxy wants buyers to be able to compare real numbers. That is why this release gives the figures, the period they cover and the way they were measured.How support worksNo account is needed to use the live chat. Before answering, support reads the customer's earlier messages and looks up the order, so a customer does not have to explain the same problem twice.Many buyers are new to residential proxies, so support explains them in plain words: what a residential proxy is, when a rotating or a fixed address is the better choice, and how to target a country or a city. Support first asks what the proxy is for, because the answer decides which product fits.When a customer reports a problem, support asks for the exact proxy line and the website involved, tests that line from HProxy's own server, and replies with what the test showed.A customer who has left the page receives an email when the reply arrives. Customers can also reach support by email, on the HProxy Discord server and through the HProxy bot on Telegram.What customers sayCustomers mention support in their public reviews. One customer wrote that "support is always quick to help". Another described "very helpful and patient service". HProxy is also listed on software platforms including G2, Capterra, SourceForge and Product Hunt, where buyers can compare it with other providers.Support in more than 20 languagesSupport answers in the customer's language and can work in more than 20 languages. In the last two months, replies went out in at least 15 languages, including Chinese, German, Russian, Hindi, Portuguese, Vietnamese, Spanish, French, Turkish and Bengali.Residential proxies from $0.44 per GBHProxy sells residential proxies from $0.44 per GB at volume, with no subscription, so customers pay only for what they use. It also sells ISP proxies from $0.65 per GB, mobile proxies from $1.50 per GB and datacenter proxies from $0.10 per IP.The same support covers every product and every order size. A customer buying a single gigabyte reaches the same chat as a customer buying thousands.HProxy also runs free tools for proxy users, including a verified free proxy list, a proxy checker and an IP lookup. These need no account.A registered German companyHProxy is operated by Obsidian UG (haftungsbeschränkt), a company registered in Germany (local court of Bad Oeynhausen, HRB 20982). Its address is Leopoldstr. 2-8, 32051 Herford, Germany. The company details are public in the imprint at . As a German company, HProxy follows German and EU law, including EU data protection rules.How the numbers were measuredThe figures cover messages sent to HProxy support through the website chat and Discord between October 19 and November 2, 2026, Berlin time. For each customer message, HProxy measured the time until the first answer from support. Automatic messages do not count as answers. Short messages such as "thanks" or "ok" are left out, and so are company test accounts and spam. Messages with no reply count against the percentages.The typical reply is the median: half of the answered messages were faster and half were slower. These figures measure the first reply. They do not show how long it took to solve a problem.About HProxy: HProxy (hproxy) is a proxy provider based in Germany. It sells residential, ISP, datacenter and mobile proxies and runs free tools for proxy users: a verified free proxy list, a proxy checker, an IP lookup, and a free proxy API and MCP server for AI assistants. HProxy is operated by Obsidian UG (haftungsbeschränkt), Herford, Germany.

Billal Ainaoui

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German Proxy Provider HProxy Typically Answers Support Chats in Under a Minute, Day or Night News Provided By Obsidian UG (haftungsbeschränkt) November 02, 2026, 19:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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