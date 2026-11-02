MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Licensed, bonded and insured team serves offices, medical and dental practices, schools, restaurants, retail and HOAs from Oceanside to Chula Vista

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Cleaning Concierge, a commercial cleaning company serving San Diego County, provides janitorial and specialty cleaning for offices, medical and dental practices, schools and childcare centers, restaurants and bars, retail stores, and property management and HOA common areas.

Every cleaner passes a five-step screening and background check, and the company is licensed, bonded and insured. Work is backed by a satisfaction guarantee: any missed area is re-cleaned at no charge.

Services include office and janitorial cleaning, post-construction cleaning, day porter service, floor care and carpet cleaning, window cleaning and disinfection. The Cleaning Concierge serves San Diego, Chula Vista, Oceanside, Escondido, Carlsbad, El Cajon, Vista, San Marcos, Encinitas, National City, La Mesa, Santee, Poway, Coronado and Del Mar.

Businesses can request a free walkthrough and written quote, with a same-day response. To get started, call (619) 598-1889, email... or visit .

About The Cleaning Concierge

The Cleaning Concierge is a licensed, bonded and insured commercial cleaning company serving businesses throughout San Diego County.

Lee Schwemmer

The Cleaning Concierge

+1 619-598-1889

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The Cleaning Concierge Brings Screened, Guaranteed Commercial Cleaning to Businesses Across San Diego County News Provided By Prospectr Digital November 02, 2026, 19:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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