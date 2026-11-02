Meta Is Reportedly Looking To Tap Cross-Border Dollar, Euro Bond Market In Capex Push



Meta is testing investor appetite for a major debt issuance split across US dollar and euro tranches, marking its first euro-denominated bond debut.

The prospective cross-border borrowing follows an aggressive wave of fundraising by major tech companies, including massive equity offerings and high-grade debt issuances. Growing market skepticism over AI spending payoffs has pushed up borrowing costs.

Meta Platforms Inc.(META) is preparing a cross-border investment-grade bond offering and has enlisted Citigroup Inc. and Morgan Stanley to host investor calls to gauge market interest, Bloomberg reported.

Under the proposed structure, Meta could issue US dollar-denominated bonds split into five parts alongside euro-denominated notes spanning six tranches. The dollar-denominated segment is slated to feature maturities ranging from five to 30 years, whereas the euro-denominated tranche will range from just over four years to slightly more than 38 years.

This initiative marks Meta's debut bond offering in euros and its first major debt transaction in six months, following a path set by industry peers like Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL, GOOG) and Amazon Inc. (AMZN) in diversifying funding sources across currencies.

Hyperscalers' Debt Dependence

Meta's move highlights a broader industry trend where major technology hyperscalers flood debt and equity markets to accumulate the massive capital required for next-generation technology. Over the past year, tech giants have borrowed hundreds of billions of dollars to construct energy-intensive data centers and purchase advanced AI chips.

The ever-increasing capital expenditure cycle has sparked rising skepticism among investors regarding when and how these massive investments will yield profitable returns. For instance, Oracle (ORCL) stock dipped about 7% on Monday after the company said it plans to raise $20 billion by selling $10 billion in senior notes and $10 billion in common stock.

Beyond traditional bond sales, Meta is executing one of the largest equity financing maneuvers in corporate history to back its ambitious AI roadmap. The firm recently priced $25 billion in common stock, secured $12.5 billion via preferred shares, and laid out an at-the-market share sale program targeting up to $60 billion in periodic open-market equity sales.

META Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was 'bearish' with 'normal' message volumes.

META stock has lost about 7% year-to-date.

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