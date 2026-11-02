Citi Developers Celebrates Sales Excellence With Maserati Giveaway

Published: Mon 2 Nov 2026, 5:31 PM

Citi Developers celebrated the conclusion of its sales incentive campaign with the announcement of a Maserati winner at the Citi Developers Sales Centre on Friday, October 30. The ceremony recognised exceptional sales achievements and the contribution of the company's sales partners.

Apex Real Estate was announced as the Maserati winner for recording the highest sales during the campaign. The award recognised the agency's dedication, consistent performance and contribution to the initiative's success.

The Maserati giveaway was a central highlight of the campaign, reflecting Citi Developers' commitment to rewarding excellence and strengthening relationships across its sales network. The initiative celebrated the partners whose efforts connect buyers with the developer's residential and lifestyle destinations.

The announcement marked a milestone for Apex Real Estate, placing its achievement at the heart of a celebration of ambition, commitment and results. It also underscored the importance of long-term partnerships in supporting Citi Developers' continued growth.

Through its sales incentive programmes, Citi Developers continues to recognise strong performance and create opportunities for shared success with its sales partners.