Humans Must Remain In Control Of AI, Says Openai CEO Sam Altman

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Humans must remain in control of increasingly powerful artificial intelligence systems, and decisions about society's future should not be left to technology companies alone, OpenAI co-founder and CEO Sam Altman said, as he highlighted the growing responsibility of AI developers amid rapid technological advances.

Speaking during a discussion at the opening of Adipec 2026 in Abu Dhabi, Altman said the development of increasingly capable AI systems would raise important questions about safety, accountability and the role of humans in shaping the technology's future.

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He stressed that AI should remain a tool that serves people, rather than allowing technology to determine what is best for society.

Altman acknowledged that the rapid development of AI could bring significant disruption, particularly to employment and the way people work, but expressed confidence in society's ability to adapt.

AI raises questions about jobs and safety

During the discussion, Altman addressed concerns about the impact of artificial intelligence on employment, acknowledging that some existing roles could become increasingly vulnerable as AI systems become more capable.

He said technological advances would create opportunities while also requiring individuals and institutions to adapt to changes in the market.

Beyond employment, Altman highlighted the importance of ensuring that increasingly intelligent systems remain safe and aligned with human interests.

He said AI developers had significant responsibilities in managing these risks, while emphasizing that decisions about the future should remain in human hands.

The discussion comes as AI companies continue developing systems capable of performing increasingly complex tasks across industries.

UAE among world's most forward-looking AI adopters

Altman described the UAE as one of the world's most forward-looking countries in adopting artificial intelligence, highlighting its early investments and long-term commitment to the technology.

He said the country's approach reflected a willingness to embrace emerging technologies and integrate them into government, business and everyday life.

Altman also pointed to the importance of leadership in supporting AI adoption and creating an environment where new technologies can be developed and deployed.

His remarks came as ADNOC announced a new agreement with OpenAI and Abu Dhabi-based technology group G42 to introduce advanced artificial intelligence into energy operations.

Adnoc to deploy OpenAI Frontier

Under the agreement, Adnoc is set to become the world's first energy company to deploy OpenAI Frontier, according to the company's announcement.

The partnership, guided by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, will focus on transforming Adnoc's field development, well management and commercial operations.

The collaboration aims to make energy systems smarter, safer, more secure and more productive.

Altman said the partnership would provide an opportunity to explore how advanced AI systems could help address complex operational challenges in the energy sector.

The agreement also builds on the existing relationship between OpenAI and G42, supporting Abu Dhabi's ambitions to expand the use of artificial intelligence across major industries.

AI's growing energy demands

Altman also discussed the relationship between artificial intelligence and energy consumption, acknowledging that expanding AI capabilities would require significant computing infrastructure and electricity.

He noted that AI computing had become substantially more efficient in recent years, even as demand for the technology continued to grow.

Altman highlighted the potential for AI to accelerate scientific discoveries, improve healthcare and expand access to education.

He said the technology could help improve productivity across industries, including energy, where advanced AI systems may support more efficient operations and better decision-making.

The discussion highlighted the opportunities and challenges emerging as artificial intelligence becomes increasingly integrated into industries and everyday life.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Adnoc Managing Director and Group CEO, said the new partnership would help demonstrate what artificial intelligence could deliver for the energy industry.

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