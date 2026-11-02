Dubai Tourism Remains Resilient Despite Regional Tensions

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Dubai's tourism industry continues to show resilience despite geopolitical tensions in the region, with hotels maintaining healthy occupancy levels and business performance, according to a senior hospitality executive.

Ayman Ashor, Cluster General Manager of Al Bandar Rotana and Al Bandar Arjaan by Rotana, said the emirate's infrastructure, safety and international connectivity have helped sustain traveller confidence amid changing market conditions.

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“Dubai's tourism sector continues to demonstrate remarkable strength, resilience and adaptability, reinforcing its position as one of the world's most attractive and trusted destinations,” Ashor said.“Despite the ongoing geopolitical tensions across the region, Dubai has maintained strong international appeal, supported by its exceptional infrastructure, safety, global connectivity and the confidence of travellers worldwide.”

Against this backdrop, the two properties are stepping up engagement with international tour operators and travel industry partners, including participation in World Travel Market (WTM) London, taking place from November 3 to 5, 2026.

The international travel trade exhibition brings together tourism businesses, destination representatives and travel professionals to explore market trends and opportunities for cooperation. The properties are also engaging with international travel partners through roadshows aimed at developing business relationships and reaching overseas markets.

Ashor said the two Dubai Creek properties have recorded strong occupancy and business performance since the beginning of 2026, reflecting continued demand from international visitors.

“At Al Bandar Rotana and Al Bandar Arjaan by Rotana, we have witnessed this resilience firsthand, recording impressive occupancy levels and solid business performance since the beginning of the year, even amid evolving market dynamics,” he added.

Located along Dubai Creek, Al Bandar Rotana operates 190 rooms and suites, while Al Bandar Arjaan by Rotana offers 90 serviced apartments. The properties cater to business and leisure travellers and have introduced a Private Pool Collection featuring suites and apartments with indoor temperature-controlled swimming pools.

Their dining facilities include Gusto Italian Restaurant, Morgan's Gastropub and Salt & Pepper Restaurant ahead, Ashor expressed confidence in Dubai's ability to navigate market challenges and maintain its international tourism appeal.