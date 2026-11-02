Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Anthropic Plans To Sell $3.5 Billion Of Shares To Japan Investors In IPO, Filing Shows

Anthropic Plans To Sell $3.5 Billion Of Shares To Japan Investors In IPO, Filing Shows


Date: 2026-11-02 02:31:59

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) AI lab Anthropic will sell up to 552.9 billion yen ($3.5 billion) worth of shares in Japan as part of its US public listing, a filing showed on Monday.

The new shares issued to Japanese investors will go to raise working capital and fund operating expenses and capital expenditure, the filing said

Recommended For You

The filing did not state the size or valuation of the IPO. Some investors have discussed a valuation of about $1.5 trillion for the company, Reuters has reported

Mizuho Securities will manage the share sale in Japan, while Goldman Sachs, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities and Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities are among the firms that will handle subscription applications, the filing said

At SpaceX's IPO in June - the world's largest ever - investors in Japan secured shares worth $2.2 billion of $75 billion raised.

MENAFN02112026000049011007ID1111904709


Khaleej Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search