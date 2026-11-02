Anthropic Plans To Sell $3.5 Billion Of Shares To Japan Investors In IPO, Filing Shows

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) AI lab Anthropic will sell up to 552.9 billion yen ($3.5 billion) worth of shares in Japan as part of its US public listing, a filing showed on Monday.

The new shares issued to Japanese investors will go to raise working capital and fund operating expenses and capital expenditure, the filing said

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The filing did not state the size or valuation of the IPO. Some investors have discussed a valuation of about $1.5 trillion for the company, Reuters has reported

Mizuho Securities will manage the share sale in Japan, while Goldman Sachs, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities and Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities are among the firms that will handle subscription applications, the filing said

At SpaceX's IPO in June - the world's largest ever - investors in Japan secured shares worth $2.2 billion of $75 billion raised.