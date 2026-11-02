Jake Paul To Fight French Knockout Artist Cedric Doumbe In Dubai

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Global boxing star Jake Paul will face French combat sports icon and multi-time kickboxing world champion Cedric Doumbe in Dubai on Christmas Eve, Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) announced on Monday.

The American YouTuber-turned-boxer will take on Doumbe on December 24 at Coca-Cola Arena.

Recommended For You

Tickets for the eight-round, professionally sanctioned cruiserweight bout will go on sale on November 15.

Paul, who famously defeated boxing legend Mike Tyson in 2024, suffered a broken jaw in his last fight against British heavyweight star Anthony Joshua.

But the 29-year-old was bullish about his chances against Doumbe ahead of his Dubai debut.

“I'm rusty, my jaw is janky and I don't have kickboxing world titles like you do. But guess what, this isn't kickboxing, this is boxing. Just like Usyk feasted on Rico Verhoeven, I am going to eat you for dinner in Dubai on Christmas Eve,” Paul said.

“And to all the fans in Dubai and all of MENA...we are doing this and we are doing it big, like Dubai always does.”

Doumbe, who switched to MMA after a successful career as a kickboxer, has recorded six knockout victories in seven professional fights.

French football superstar Kylian Mbappé and several other football stars were in attendance when Doumbe scored a stunning knockout victory over Jordan Zebo at the Professional Fighters League (PFL) in 2023.

A hugely popular fighter in France, Doumbe will now return to the boxing ring for a mouth-watering showdown with Paul.

“Jake Paul calls himself the Problem Child, but he's never faced a problem like me,” Doumbé taunted his rival.

“He has no idea what a Frenchman is capable of, and on Thursday, December 24 in Dubai, I'm going to eat 'El Poulet' for dinner.

“Jake loves to talk, and so do I, but after what Joshua did to his jaw, I'm not sure how much talking he has left. I'm going to finish the job Joshua started. Dubai is a special city to me, and on Christmas Eve, I'll be waving le Tricolore over his unconscious body. France, this one's for you.”

Boxing fans will have to wait until Christmas Eve to see who walks the talk, but the showdown is the latest highlight for Dubai as a major sporting hub.

“Dubai continues to strengthen its position as the world's preferred destination for sport, bringing together exceptional athletes, leading promoters and fans from across the globe,” said Khalfan Belhoul, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council.

“Our growing calendar of major international events reflects both the city's rising stature and thirst in global sport and the confidence organisers place in our ability to deliver outstanding experiences.

"Welcoming Jake Paul's return to the ring adds another compelling occasion to that calendar. Through our collaboration with the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism and Most Valuable Promotions, we look forward to delivering an event that captures global attention and reinforces Dubai's ambition to shape the future of sport.”

The venue will be announced later, organisers said on Monday.

Jake Paul to make Dubai boxing debut on Christmas Eve Jake Paul beats Mike Tyson in heavyweight boxing match

ALSO READ