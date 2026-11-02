Tether Partners With Coinw To Redefine Digital Asset Value Anchors

HONG KONG, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tether, the largest company in the digital asset industry, has announced a strategic partnership with CoinW, a global cryptocurrency exchange, to roll out the "Tether's Ark ".

The first phase centers on XAUT (Tether Gold) as a bridge designed to help users shield their assets from market volatility while earning additional yield. Both sides aim to build a more resilient framework for anchoring digital asset value, one that ties the stablecoin economy more closely to real, tangible assets.

As the first concrete step, the two platforms have introduced an exclusive XAUT promotion. Users can lock USDT and XAUT into flexible or fixed-term products that earn yields paid directly in XAUT. Tenors range from flexible deposits to 180-day terms, with a personal cap of 100,000 USDT and a total program size of 5 million USDT. The structure directly links stablecoin returns to gold-backed assets, creating a new pathway between the stablecoin economy and tokenized gold.

The second phase is already in the works. CoinW says this next stage will expand the partnership further, bringing additional mainstream crypto assets into the ecosystem.

Expanding beyond the partnership

The Tether collaboration forms part of CoinW's wider push to grow its product suite. The exchange has launched TradFi that brings stocks, gold, crude oil, and other commodities as perpetual contracts, letting users trade these instruments alongside crypto from a single account, 24/7.

To improve trading efficiency, CoinW has also introduced a Smart Money On-chain Copy-trading feature, a feature that tracks top-performing wallets and traders in real time. The service comes with no profit-sharing fee, making professional-grade signals accessible to everyday users.

At the heart of this growing ecosystem is CoinW Coin (CWC), repositioned as the platform utility token connecting platform perks, trading activity, and ecosystem services. It powers both an AI-driven decision engine and an emerging "opinion economy," built around a simple idea: hold CWC, unlock intelligence, and tap into the creator economy.

Strengthening user protections

Alongside its product expansion, CoinW continues to prioritize risk management. The exchange has launched Futures Insurance Fund, allocating at least 500,000 USDT per period to help cushion the impact of liquidations. Users can claim subsidies of up to 500 USDT during periods of high volatility.

Security remains a core priority. CoinW points to nine years without a major security incident, underpinned by a self-developed multi-party computation (MPC) wallet and trusted execution environment (TEE) hardware encryption. The exchange operates on a zero-trust architecture and holds a CER.live AAA rating.

Looking ahead

"Crypto's next leap into the mainstream won't come down to technology alone," said Yoka, Chief Communications Officer at CoinW. "It comes down to whether we can get three things right: building open, collaborative ecosystems; turning complex values into products that feel simple and intuitive; and protecting every asset, every transaction, and every user's privacy with infrastructure people can trust. Get those three working together, and crypto stops being a niche interest, it becomes part of everyday life."

From the Tether partnership and the growing TradFi and copy-trading offerings to ongoing user-protection measures, CoinW is positioning itself as a platform building both broader market access and stronger safeguards for the next phase of the industry.

About CoinW

Founded in 2017, CoinW has grown into one of the world's leading cryptocurrency trading platforms, providing a one-stop intelligent trading experience for cryptocurrency users across multiple countries and regions. As of October 2025, the platform records a daily trading volume exceeding $30 billion, ranks 3rd globally in Coingecko's derivatives market, and has over 20 million registered users. CoinW is committed to empowering user wealth growth and driving blockchain innovation, continuously refining its product structure and launching independently operated product lines. Through sponsorships of major international sporting events, CoinW has also expanded its global brand presence. Beyond business growth, CoinW remains dedicated to corporate social responsibility, actively supporting public welfare initiatives such as donations to orphanages in Africa. Looking ahead, CoinW will continue to promote financial inclusion, lead the development of the crypto industry, and accelerate the global adoption of blockchain technology and digital assets.

For more information, visit the CoinW official website, follow CoinW on X Account, or join CoinW's Telegram Group.

Media contact

Sherif Sanad

Tether Expansion

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Evelyn Kyo

PR Manager, CoinW

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