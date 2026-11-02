Deadline Alert: Compass, Inc. Investors Have Until December 8, 2026 To Seek Lead Plaintiff Role In Securities Fraud Class Action, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP Reminds Investors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Class action covers investors who bought Compass, Inc. securities between January 9, 2026 and October 7, 2026; complaint alleges the company failed to disclose material adverse facts

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investors in Compass, Inc. ("Compass" or the "Company") (NYSE: COMP ) have until December 8, 2026 to ask the Court to appoint them lead plaintiff in a securities fraud class action lawsuit filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Compass, Inc. securities between January 9, 2026 and October 7, 2026, inclusive. Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP ("Glancy") today reminded investors of the upcoming deadline. The Compass, Inc. case, Magloire v. Compass, Inc. et al., was filed on October 7, 2026 and is pending in the U.S. District Court Southern District of New York (Case No. 1:26-cv-08885).

Investors who suffered losses on Compass, Inc. investments can contact Glancy about the Compass, Inc. class action to learn about potentially pursuing claims under the federal securities laws before the December 8, 2026 deadline.

Deadline and key dates for Compass, Inc. investors



Lead plaintiff deadline: December 8, 2026

Class period: January 9, 2026 to October 7, 2026, inclusive

Complaint filed: October 7, 2026 Court: U.S. District Court Southern District of New York

What happened?

On January 9, 2026, Compass officially acquired and merged with Anywhere Real Estate.

Then, on February 19, 2026, eighteen members of Congress sent a letter to then-Attorney General Pamela Bondi, requesting information regarding the Department of Justice's review of the merger and criticizing the“deeply disturbing”“fact pattern reported in the Compass-Anywhere deal” regarding paid-for“access to high-level Trump Administration DOJ officials[.]”

Then, in June 2026, the New York State Attorney General confirmed the existence of an antitrust investigation into Compass regarding the merger.

Following these events, the price of Compass stock traded as low as $9.19 per share, a decline of over 28% from the approximately $12.84 share price on the exchange date for the merger.

What does the Compass, Inc. complaint allege?

The Compass, Inc. securities lawsuit alleges that, throughout the class period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse facts about Compass, Inc.'s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Compass and Anywhere failed to“use their respective reasonable best efforts to obtain [] authorizations and consents” from“certain regulatory authorities” and“to take, or cause to be taken, all appropriate actions and... all things necessary, proper or advisable under applicable law (including any antitrust laws) to consummate and make effective the merger at the earliest practicable date”; (2) Compass was not in“compliance with applicable laws,” with“the absence of governmental investigations and the possession of and compliance with licenses and permits necessary for the conduct of business.”; (3) Defendants hired a well-connected lobbyist and lawyer to obtain access to high-level Department of Justice officials to circumvent the antitrust merger review process; and (4) as a result, defendants' positive statements about Compass, Inc.'s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Compass, Inc. securities during the class period may move the Court no later than December 8, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

"The complaint against Compass, Inc. alleges, among other things, that the Company failed to disclose that Compass and Anywhere failed to“use their respective reasonable best efforts to obtain [] authorizations and consents” from“certain regulatory authorities” and“to take, or cause to be taken, all appropriate actions and... all things necessary, proper or advisable under applicable law (including any antitrust laws) to consummate and make effective the merger at the earliest practicable date”. The December 8, 2026 deadline to request appointment as lead plaintiff is approaching, and investors considering that role should act promptly," said Charles H. Linehan, Partner at Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP.

What's the next step?

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP is a leading national shareholder rights law firm that can help Compass, Inc. investors evaluate potential claims to recover their losses. Investors who wish to serve as lead plaintiff in the Compass, Inc. class action must move the Court by December 8, 2026. To learn more, visit the Compass, Inc. case page, email..., or call 310-201-9150 (toll-free: 888-773-9224).

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the Compass, Inc. class, you need not take any action at this time. You may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent class member. No class has been certified yet in the Compass, Inc. case.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is eligible? Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Compass, Inc. securities between January 9, 2026 and October 7, 2026 and suffered losses may be members of the proposed class in the Compass, Inc. shareholder lawsuit.

When is the Compass, Inc. lead plaintiff deadline? Motions to serve as lead plaintiff in the Compass, Inc. class action must be filed with the U.S. District Court Southern District of New York by December 8, 2026.

What if I miss the Compass, Inc. deadline? After December 8, 2026, investors generally can no longer ask to be appointed lead plaintiff, but Compass, Inc. investors may still remain class members. Their ability to share in any future recovery does not depend on serving as lead plaintiff.

What is a lead plaintiff? In the Compass, Inc. class action, the lead plaintiff is the investor, or group of investors, that the court appoints to represent all class members and oversee the case. Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, courts generally presume the movant with the largest financial interest is the most adequate lead plaintiff.

Does it cost anything to contact Glancy or participate in this action? Glancy represents Compass, Inc. investors on a contingency fee basis, so investors pay no attorneys' fees out of pocket. Any attorneys' fees and litigation expenses are paid only from a recovery, if one is obtained, and are subject to court approval.

Why work with Glancy on the Compass, Inc. lawsuit? Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP is a premier law firm with decades of experience representing investors and consumers in securities litigation and other complex class action litigation. Contact Glancy about the Compass, Inc. class action. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

About Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

Glancy was named one of Law360's Securities Groups of the Year and ranked second in total investor recoveries by ISS Securities Class Action Services in 2025.

Glancy's successes have been widely covered by leading news and industry publications, including The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, Reuters, the Associated Press, Barron's, Investor's Business Daily, Forbes, and Money.

Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Related links



Compass, Inc. case page, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

Complaint: Magloire v. Compass, Inc. et al., U.S. District Court Southern District of New York

Compass, Inc. SEC filings index, EDGAR Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

Contact

Charles H. Linehan

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

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Telephone: 310-201-9150 | Toll-free: 888-773-9224

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