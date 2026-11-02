Omniapart Expands Its U.S. Professional Services Capabilities Through Strategic Agreement With Reliability Workplace Solutions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Collaboration combines Omniapart's risk management and compliance expertise with U.S.-based professional services resources, creating opportunities for future AI-enabled solutions.

ROME, Italy, and CLARKSBURG, Maryland, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omniapart S.r.l., an Italy-based provider of risk management and compliance consulting and proprietary agentic AI solutions, and Reliability Workplace Solutions, LLC (RWS), a company within publicly traded Reliability, Inc. (OTC: RLBY), today announced a strategic services agreement to support the delivery and expansion of specialized professional services in the United States and international markets.

Under the Master Services Agreement, executed October 29, 2026, RWS will source and provide qualified professionals to support Omniapart's client engagements in risk assessment, auditing, compliance, gap analysis and related professional services.

"This agreement represents an important step in strengthening Omniapart's presence in the United States and expanding our ability to serve multinational clients," said Francesco Cipullo, Chief Executive Officer of Omniapart. "By combining our specialized consulting and technology expertise with the professional resources available through Reliability Workplace Solutions, we are building a stronger foundation for international growth."

The collaboration builds upon a professional relationship dating to 2018–2019, when Omniapart partnered with Mark Speck through his former consulting firm, Specktrum, LLC, on U.S.-based auditing, compliance and professional services initiatives. Speck now serves as President and Chief Financial Officer of Reliability, Inc.

"We are pleased to build upon our longstanding relationship with Francesco and Omniapart," said Mark Speck, President and Chief Financial Officer of Reliability, Inc. (OTC: RLBY). "This collaboration advances our strategy to diversify Reliability's business, expand our professional services capabilities and establish relationships with multinational clients. We see meaningful opportunities to leverage our workforce expertise in support of specialized audit and consulting engagements."

Expanding International Professional Services

Under the agreement, RWS will leverage its professional services capabilities and access to qualified U.S.-based talent to support Omniapart's consulting and project delivery requirements.

Initial services are expected to include risk assessments, operational audits, compliance reviews, gap analyses and advisory support related to certification and regulatory requirements.

The collaboration is designed to serve multinational organizations with operations spanning the United States, Europe and Australia, providing access to specialized expertise and scalable professional resources.

"Thanks to the agreement with Reliability Workplace Solutions, we can strengthen our presence in the United States with high-caliber professionals and grow in our target market," said Michele Marchisano, Chief Operating Officer of Omniapart.

Initial market opportunities include healthcare, energy, data center infrastructure and other industries where regulatory compliance, operational risk and quality assurance are critical business priorities.

"Our focus is on identifying and deploying qualified professionals who can meet the specialized requirements of Omniapart's multinational clients," said John Pickeral, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Reliability, Inc. "We believe our ability to deliver responsive, scalable resources will be instrumental in supporting these engagements."

Combining Professional Expertise with Emerging AI Capabilities

Beyond traditional consulting services, the companies intend to explore potential opportunities to collaborate on the development, adaptation and deployment of Omniapart's proprietary AI solutions, leveraging RWS's access to specialized professional expertise.

Omniapart has developed AI-enabled compliance and risk management technologies, including Tony, its semantic agent originally developed to support GDPR compliance.

Central to Omniapart's technology strategy is its Human Check approach, which emphasizes the importance of professional expertise, validation and continuing human oversight in AI-supported business processes.

"An AI agent is only as effective as the expertise of the people who train it," said Cipullo. "Since 2019, with Tony, our semantic agent for GDPR compliance, we have applied the Human Check principle: people train AI agents and maintain oversight over time. Synthetic data can imitate a process, but only professional experience can identify what does not work."

"As this relationship evolves, we see potential to combine our professional services capabilities with Omniapart's AI technologies to address emerging client needs,” added Speck.

Omniapart also publishes Omniapart AI Blueprint, an English-language publication addressing emerging developments in AI governance, compliance and risk management.

Supporting International Growth

The collaboration supports Omniapart's strategy to expand its presence in North America while serving multinational organizations operating across Europe, the United States and Australia. Both companies anticipate that the relationship will provide a foundation for additional professional services engagements as market opportunities develop.

The companies also see growing demand for specialized risk management, compliance and AI governance services as organizations navigate increasingly complex regulatory requirements and the adoption of artificial intelligence.

About Omniapart

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Rome, Italy, Omniapart provides consulting and technology solutions in risk management, compliance, auditing and certification, cybersecurity, training, sustainability and digital infrastructure.

Since 2019, the company has developed proprietary AI agents and related technologies based on an approach that integrates professional expertise, process knowledge and continuous human oversight.

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About Reliability, Inc.

Reliability, Inc. (OTC: RLBY) is a publicly traded company providing specialized workforce solutions and professional services through its operating subsidiaries, The Maslow Media Group, Inc. and Reliability Workplace Solutions, LLC.

Founded in 1988, The Maslow Media Group provides staffing, recruiting, employer-of-record services and video production solutions, with an established presence in the media, broadcast and entertainment industries and services extending across a broad range of commercial sectors.

Reliability Workplace Solutions operates through its Professional Services and Healthcare IT divisions, providing access to qualified professionals in auditing, compliance, risk management, technology, healthcare and other specialized business functions.

Together, these businesses support Reliability's strategy to expand its professional services capabilities, diversify its client base and pursue growth opportunities across domestic and international markets.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable federal securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding the strategic relationship between Reliability Workplace Solutions, LLC and Omniapart S.r.l., anticipated professional services opportunities, international market expansion, potential future client engagements, and the exploration of AI-enabled business solutions.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include the ability to secure and execute future client engagements, recruit and retain qualified professionals, successfully expand into new markets, develop and maintain strategic business relationships, and respond to competitive, economic and regulatory conditions, as well as other risks described in Reliability Incorporated's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Reliability Incorporated undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Media Contacts

Omniapart S.r.l.

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Reliability Workplace Solutions, LLC

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