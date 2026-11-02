Vince Gill To Headline Mission Lazarus' 'Songs On A Mission' At The Country Music Hall Of Fame And Museum

Vince Gill

Mission Lazarus

Dean Dillon and Rodney Crowell also join the Nov. 19 celebration marking 25 years of faith-driven transformation in Honduras and Haiti

- Jarrod Brown, founder and president of Mission LazarusNASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- International nonprofit Mission Lazarus will celebrate 25 years of ministry and community transformation with Songs on a Mission on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026, at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville. The black-tie-optional evening of music will feature country music icon Vince Gill, along with special guests Dean Dillon and Rodney Crowell, in support of Mission Lazarus' education, health care, economic development and spiritual development work in Honduras and Haiti.The evening begins with a reception at 6 p.m., followed by dinner and the program at 7 p.m. Bryan Simpson, known as“Uncle B” from the Damned Ole Opry, will serve as emcee. Simpson has traveled to Honduras multiple times to serve alongside Mission Lazarus.“For 25 years, we have seen what becomes possible when faith, relationships and practical service come together,” said Jarrod Brown, founder and president of Mission Lazarus.“Songs on a Mission is a chance to thank God for all He has done, honor the people who have helped carry this work forward and invite others to be part of what comes next. We are deeply grateful to Vince, Dean and Rodney for sharing their time and talent with us in this milestone year.”Since its 2017 launch, Songs on a Mission has created an important connection between the organization's work and Nashville's music community. Previous participating artists and songwriters have included Carrie Underwood, Sam Hunt, Dustin Lynch, Zach Crowell, Matthew West, Bryan Simpson, Ashley Gorley, Matt Jenkins and JT Harding, among others. The artists have donated their performances to support the mission, making the event an important part of the organization's fundraising efforts.“I've had the privilege of traveling to Honduras and serving alongside Mission Lazarus more than once, and this work is deeply personal to me,” said Simpson.“Songs on a Mission brings Nashville's music community together around something that lasts far beyond one night. I'm honored to help tell that story and celebrate what God has done through this organization.”Tickets and sponsorship opportunities for Songs on a Mission are now available. Reserve a table or learn more at or call 615-228-6837.About Mission LazarusMission Lazarus was founded in 2001 by Jarrod Brown, who began building relationships with families in isolated mountain villages of southern Honduras, combining tangible community development projects with sharing the Good News of Jesus Christ. In 2011, the organization expanded its work into Haiti. Today, Mission Lazarus takes a holistic approach to community development through four interconnected areas: education, healthcare, economic opportunity, and spiritual formation. As the organization celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2026, its work has reached more than 150,000 people, and its team has grown from humble beginnings to more than 175 staff members serving communities in Honduras and Haiti. Learn more at .

Brian Mayes

Nashville Publicity Group

+1 615-771-2040

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Vince Gill to Headline Mission Lazarus' 'Songs on a Mission' at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum News Provided By Nashville Publicity Group November 02, 2026, 19:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Music Industry, Religion, World & Regional



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