Lasio Hair Care Introduces Adios Frizz Heat Protectant Styling Spray, Salon-Level Frizz Control And Heat Protection.

Lasio Adios Frizz Heat Protectant Styling Spray delivers frizz-free, protected hair with jojoba oil and shea butter for all hair types.

Real customer results with Lasio Adios Frizz: before heat activation, blown straight, and diffused curly-one routine, frizz-free styles for every texture.

Real customer results with Lasio Adios Frizz: before heat activation, straight style-one routine, frizz-free styles for every texture.

New lightweight spray shields hair to 450°F, controls frizz, and boosts shine with jojoba oil and shea butter. For at-home and in-salon use on all hair types.

- Nadine Ramos

SAINT CLOUD, FL, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Lasio Professional Hair Care, trusted by more than 20,000 salons worldwide, today announced Adios Frizz Heat Protectant Styling Spray, a versatile leave-in designed to eliminate frizz, protect hair from heat up to 450°F, and deliver a polished, glass-like finish without weight or buildup.

Formulated for both at-home and in-salon use, Adios Frizz works across all hair types and textures, straight, wavy, curly, and color- or keratin-treated. The clean, lightweight formula features nourishing jojoba oil and rich shea butter to smooth the cuticle, boost shine, and lock out humidity, helping styles last longer while reducing blow-dry time. Results can hold through multiple washes, making it an ideal daily essential or finishing step between professional keratin services.

"After more than 20 years creating professional formulas for stylists, I saw how many people still struggled with frizz at home,” said Nadine Ramos, Founder and CEO of Lasio.“Adios Frizz brings that same level of performance into an easy, everyday spray - so anyone can achieve smooth, protected, salon-looking hair without complicated steps or harsh ingredients.

Key benefits of Adios Frizz Heat Protectant Styling Spray include:

Heat protection up to 450°F for blow-dryers, flat irons, and curling tools

Instant frizz and flyaway control with humidity resistance

Lightweight feel that won't weigh hair down or leave residue

Works on curly & straight styles

Soft, shiny finish that lasts up to three washes with proper use

The product is available now through Lasio's professional and retail channels, including lasioinc and select retailers. It pairs seamlessly with the full Adios Frizz system (shampoo and conditioner) for complete cuticle protection from wash to style.

Founded in 2000, Lasio Professional Hair Care specializes in high-performance keratin treatments, frizz control, and daily hair care solutions. Trusted by more than 20,000 salons worldwide, the brand delivers healthy-looking, manageable results while expanding access to professional-quality formulas for home use.

For more information, visit lasioinc.

Nadine Ramos

Lasio Professional Products

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Lasio Hair Care Introduces Adios Frizz Heat Protectant Styling Spray, Salon-Level Frizz Control and Heat Protection. News Provided By Lasio Professional Products November 02, 2026, 19:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail, Social Media



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