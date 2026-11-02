New Authors For Advantage The Authority Company Cover Health Crises And Leadership Challenges

Advantage - The Authority Company helps CEOs, business leaders, entrepreneurs and visionaries build Authority through publishing, media and personal brand services.

Advantage | The Authority Company announces five new publishing projects covering healthcare, personal development, and leadership from top executives.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Advantage | The Authority Company announces five new publishing projects featuring an array of important topics - healthcare, human interest, personal development, and leadership growth - covered by authors who have built exceptional careers as founders, CEOs, top executives, and visionaries.Advantage | The Authority Company is the home of five publishing imprints: Forbes Books, Entrepreneur Books, SXSW Books, Advantage Books, and Rethink Press. Advantage's thousands of authors and thought leaders who share their expertise and experience are proof of the company's core belief: Writing a book is the most powerful tool for professionals to build authority in their field.These new authors joining the Advantage family will have books published in the coming months.- Ronnie Andrews: He has dedicated over 35 years to building companies, developing leaders, and serving patients through the business of science. Andrews was CEO of Clarient Inc., the first molecular pathology laboratory, and now chairs SimBioSys and DxCover Ltd. while helping shape the emerging world of AI-enabled cancer management. In his upcoming book,“The Ahas of an Unlikely Executive,” Andrews shares hard-earned lessons to help you become the leader you were equipped to be. He shows why influence must be learned and why difficult missions require great teams. This book is for anyone who has wondered whether succeeding requires becoming someone else. It doesn't.Imprint: Forbes Books- T. Kevin Brady: A transformational leader and visionary in illness-prevention programs for employees, Brady is the founder and president of Advica Health, a leading health navigation and medical concierge company. After two near-death experiences, Brady transformed his health and became an expert in the mindset and practices that can extend optimal health well beyond middle age. His book,“Built for 100: Seven Gamechangers to Master your Healthspan and Outsmart Aging," presents a revolutionary approach to extending the quality years of your life. Drawing on cutting-edge longevity research and his work with thousands of clients, Brady equips readers with the tools that can dramatically improve their chances of living well to 100 and beyond.Imprint: Advantage Books- Tim Huval: In July 2018, he was given almost no chance to survive. In his upcoming book,“The Chance to Be: A Story of Survival, Showing Up, and the Hope We Give Each Other,” Huval tells what it took to come back from two rare, simultaneous illnesses that were shutting down his kidneys and burning his skin from the inside out. It is a true story of survival, faith, and the courage to show up broken. Readers facing a health crisis or caring for someone who is will find hope and inspiration in this book. Huval spent more than three decades in executive leadership in healthcare, financial services, and technology.Imprint: Advantage Books- Bill Maggio: He is founder and CEO of Dualign, an executive strategy advisory firm helping CEOs, founders, and boards navigate scale, AI adoption, and execution. Maggio served as co-CEO and board director of GP Strategies, where he led a financial turnaround. In his book,“Lead with Both: Five Principles for Executives Who Refuse to Choose Between People and Performance,” he makes the case that great leadership was never a choice between heart and head or people and performance; it's the integration of both. Through candid stories from his career, Maggio provides principles and practical tools for leading through crisis, scale, and change, without losing yourself or your people along the way.Imprint: Advantage Media- Tracey Veal: The CEO of Health Equity Partners LLC, Dr. Veal has dedicated her career to seeing challenges and finding uncommon solutions. Raised in the cradle of the Civil Rights Movement, on the same street as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., she witnessed firsthand how experiences of unbelonging can be used to cultivate empathy and make space for others' voices. Her upcoming book, "Unbelonging: The Leadership Superpower for Better Decisions and Improved Healthcare Outcomes," explores understanding how you do and don't fit into the communities you intersect with. Dr. Veal gives examples from her life and work to encourage readers to listen effectively to all sides.Imprint: Entrepreneur BooksAdvantage | The Authority Company is proud to partner with these authors on their journey as they share their valuable insights and vision. To learn more about our publishing imprints, book promotions, media services, personal brand strategy and processes, please visit theauthoritycompany.About Advantage | The Authority CompanyAdvantage | The Authority Company provides CEOs, business leaders, entrepreneurs, and visionaries with an array of services that assist them in building their Authority in their areas of expertise, enabling them to gain exceptional visibility, credibility, and recognition. Those services include book publishing under five imprints - Forbes Books, Entrepreneur Books, SXSW Books, Advantage Books, and Rethink Press - in addition to public relations, podcasting, personal brand websites, content creation, brand strategy, and more. Since the company's founding in 2005, Advantage has helped thousands of clients enhance their Authority and their personal brands through its publishing and brand-building services. Advantage Media operates offices in both Charleston, S.C., and London.

Miguel Casellas Gil

Advantage | The Authority Company

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New Authors For Advantage | The Authority Company Cover Health Crises and Leadership Challenges News Provided By Advantage Media November 02, 2026, 19:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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