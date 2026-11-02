Gastric Cancer Foundation Awards $200,000 In Early-Stage Research Grants

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Grants Will Advance Gastric Cancer Treatment and Diagnostics

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Gastric Cancer Foundation today announced $200,000 in new early-stage research funding to U.S-based researchers focused on discovering innovative therapies and diagnostics to improve the treatment of gastric (stomach) cancer. The grants will support innovative projects led by gastric cancer researchers at MD Anderson and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

“We are committed to helping fill the ongoing funding gap for early-stage research into stomach cancer," said Susanna Nichols, chair of the Gastric Cancer Foundation Board of Directors.“We look forward to supporting these researchers who are pursuing important new ideas for improving the diagnosis and treatment of this challenging disease.”

Grant recipients are:

.Andrew H. Song, PhD, of MD Anderson Cancer Center, received $100,000 to develop an AI-driven multi-modal 3D pathology technique for detecting gastric lesions that face a high risk of becoming cancerous.

.Kipp Weiskopf, MD, PhD, of Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center received $100,000 to develop a novel bispecific antibody drug conjugate that attacks gastric tumors by targeting FGFR2 and HER2.

“We are proud to support Dr. Song and Dr. Weiskopf as they embark on these innovative projects,” said Harriet Patterson, MPH, executive director of the Gastric Cancer Foundation.“We recognize the challenges researchers are facing as they seek funding to advance emerging science. The risk of funding early-stage research is high for sure, but the potential reward for patients is even higher, and we look forward to tracking the progress of our grantees.”

To learn more about Gastric Cancer Foundation's grant recipients and future funding opportunities, visit .

About Gastric Cancer Foundation

The Gastric Cancer Foundation is a leader in supporting research funding and patient advocacy in stomach cancer. Since its founding in 2009, GCF has awarded more than $4.7 million in funding for gastric cancer research, providing critical support for a disease that receives less than 1% of all federal funding for cancer research. In addition to seed grants, GCF established the first HIPAA-compliant Gastric Cancer Registry and a Research Scholar Award to support talented young scientists pursuing research that could lead to new cures.

Harriet Patterson

Gastric Cancer Foundation

+1 510-301-3076

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Gastric Cancer Foundation Awards $200,000 in Early-Stage Research Grants News Provided By Gastric Cancer Foundation November 02, 2026, 19:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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