Schuller Counselling Receives 2026 Quality Business Award For Best Marriage Counsellor In Port Coquitlam, BC

Elena Schuller, MSW, RSW, founder of Schuller Counselling, Registered Social Worker and Relationship & Family Therapist with more than 25 years of professional experience.

Schuller Counselling's 2026 Quality Business Award certificate for Best Marriage Counsellor in Port Coquitlam, British Columbia.

Elena Schuller of Schuller Counselling, where the philosophy“From Conflict to Connection” guides her work supporting individuals, couples, and families.

The welcoming counselling space at Schuller Counselling, designed to support meaningful conversations, reflection, and connection.

Quality Business Awards recognizes Schuller Counselling as the 2026 Best Marriage Counsellor in Port Coquitlam, British Columbia.

PORT COQUITLAM, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Quality Business Awards has recognized Elena Schuller of Schuller Counselling as the recipient of the 2026 Quality Business Award for Best Marriage Counsellor in Port Coquitlam, BC. This distinction celebrates Schuller Counselling's commitment to exceptional customer service, premium-quality offerings, and strong industry performance throughout the past year.The Quality Business Awards annually highlight companies that set a benchmark for excellence in their industry. Award recipients are selected based on public reputation, customer satisfaction, multi-platform feedback, and consistent operational performance.Elena Schuller, MSW, RSW, is an experienced Registered Social Worker and relationship and family therapist with more than 25 years of professional experience, including over 12 years in private practice. As the founder of Schuller Counselling, she provides individual, couples, and family counselling through in-person and virtual services. Elena supports clients navigating relationship challenges, anxiety, stress, parenting concerns, family conflict, emotional difficulties, and major life transitions.At the heart of Schuller Counselling is the philosophy“From Conflict to Connection,” reflecting Elena's commitment to helping individuals, couples, and families move beyond conflict and disconnection toward greater understanding, trust, communication, and healthier relationships. Her integrative and collaborative approach is tailored to each client's unique needs and goals, drawing on the Gottman Method, Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT), Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), Family Systems, Emotion-Focused Family Therapy (EFFT), attachment-based approaches, and trauma-informed practices. Elena has also completed training in Emotion-Focused Couple Therapy (EFCT) and Clinical Supervision in Counselling and Psychotherapy. Her couples counselling focuses on improving communication, reducing recurring conflict, rebuilding trust, strengthening emotional connection, and navigating challenges such as parenting stress, betrayal, and significant family transitions.Elena is committed to creating a confidential, supportive, and respectful environment where clients can explore new perspectives and develop practical skills for lasting change. Through experience, collaboration, and compassionate support, she helps individuals, couples, and families better understand relationship patterns, manage emotional demands, strengthen communication, and build meaningful connections. Reflecting on her professional recognition, Elena shares,“I am honoured to receive this recognition. My greatest professional reward comes from witnessing individuals, couples, and families discover new ways of understanding one another, rebuilding trust, and strengthening their relationships. I believe every conversation has the potential to move us from conflict to connection.”The award criteria recognize businesses that achieve an average quality score of 95% or higher, supported by outstanding reviews across at least three independent platforms, minimal customer complaints, and active response to client feedback. Additional scoring considerations include ethical business practices, community involvement, and efforts to reduce environmental impact.Elena Schuller remains dedicated to providing compassionate support and a counselling experience built on trust, understanding, and care.For more information about Schuller Counselling, visit:ContactQuality Business AwardsEmail:...

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Schuller Counselling Receives 2026 Quality Business Award for Best Marriage Counsellor in Port Coquitlam, BC News Provided By Quality Business Awards November 02, 2026, 19:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Social Media



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