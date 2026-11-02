TSS Solutions Opens Starkville Office, Expanding Partnership With Mississippi State University

U.S. Sen, Cindy Hyde-Smith, center, participated in the ribbon-cutting ceremony with the TSS-MSU team and university officials.

Office creates 6 full-time jobs to develop defense technologies

- Gary Ambrose, COO, TSS SolutionsSTARKVILLE, MS, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TSS Solutions, an Acorn Capital Management portfolio company specializing in defense electronics modernization and sustainment, opened its new office at Mississippi State University's downtown Innovation Hub on Oct. 28, marking the occasion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.The Starkville office, which employs six full-time professionals, builds on an established research collaboration between TSS Solutions and Mississippi State University (MSU) in advanced radar and counter-unmanned aircraft system (C-UAS) technologies. The new office connects TSS engineers directly with MSU researchers and graduates to accelerate the transition of university research into practical capabilities for military customers.The ribbon-cutting ceremony brought together the TSS team, state representatives, university partners, and community members.U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., who participated in the ribbon-cutting, hailed the TSS-MSU partnership: "Mississippi State University has an established reputation for excellence in agricultural research, but it is increasingly recognized for a strong reputation in the defense and national security space,” Hyde-Smith said. "The collaboration with TSS Solutions is already adding to those capabilities by increasing research and expertise to meet the needs of our nation's security interests. I especially like that this collaboration is already creating job opportunities for young Mississippians.”Gary Ambrose, TSS Solutions' Chief Operating Officer, said the company's investment in Starkville“is about building a long-term engineering capability that brings together Mississippi State's research expertise and TSS Solutions' defense experience, delivering mission-critical technologies. We see significant opportunities to expand our workforce, advance radar and counter-UAS capabilities, and create high-quality technical careers here in Mississippi.”U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., said in a statement,“Mississippi is where the future of American defense is being built. Today, TSS Solutions is teaming up with MSU and opening its doors in Starkville, creating new job opportunities for our state while advancing new cutting-edge capabilities for our military.”TSS launched an MSU internship program in 2025 and has hired nine Mississippi State engineering graduates. The company plans to hire four interns in summer 2027 and pursue additional hires over the next two years, subject to program needs and funding.About TSS SolutionsTSS Solutions is the defense electronics leader in upgrading, reengineering, repairing, and operating ground-based tactical and fixed-position radar and SATCOM systems. TSS Solutions serves the global defense, telecommunications, and commercial industries. The company is committed to building innovative products and delivering world-class engineering and technical services to support customers' missions globally. The team at TSS Solutions proudly supports the United States and its allies who protect national interests and preserve freedom and stability around the world.About Mississippi State UniversityBuilding on a land-grant legacy, Mississippi State University is a Top 100 research university nationally. MSU students, faculty, and staff work every day to solve critical challenges facing our state, nation, and world. As Mississippi's leading research university, MSU plays a pivotal role in workforce development, equipping professionals with the expertise needed to excel in high-demand industries and drive economic growth across the state and beyond.About Acorn Capital ManagementAcorn Capital Management is a middle-market private equity firm focused exclusively on Aerospace, Defense, Intelligence, and Space. Acorn invests solely in operating companies that strive to enhance global mobility and protect national interests. Acorn has a formidable reputation in the industry and is recognized for its deep understanding of the Aerospace and Defense markets, with proprietary access to the best companies within these sectors. With operational expertise and its ability to lead and manage investments through variable economic and industry cycles, Acorn works with management to build its portfolio of companies into significant market leaders.

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TSS Solutions Opens Starkville Office, Expanding Partnership with Mississippi State University News Provided By TSS Solutions November 02, 2026, 19:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, Military Industry, Technology, U.S. Politics



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