Abu Dhabi To Host First-Ever Frieze Art Fair In The Middle East On November 19

Abu Dhabi will become the first city in the West Asia, North Africa and South Asia region to host a Frieze art fair, when the inaugural edition of Frieze Abu Dhabi opens its doors on November 19 at Manarat Al Saadiyat.

The fair, organised by Frieze in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi, brings together 84 galleries from 64 cities across 37 countries and regions. It builds on 17 years of Abu Dhabi Art, which concluded its final edition in 2025 before evolving into the new format.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi, said the fair would carry Abu Dhabi's cultural achievements onto the global stage.“Together, we are creating a fair that is not only international in reach but also deeply connected to the values and strengths of Abu Dhabi,” he said.

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The fair is structured across four sections. The main Galleries section features more than 60 galleries presenting works from the mid-20th century through to today. Focus is dedicated to younger international galleries showing solo or dual presentations, with Frieze Abu Dhabi offering bursaries to participating galleries in this section.

Frieze Masters Abu Dhabi, curated by Marika Sardar, traces objects, people and ideas across the Indian Ocean, spanning antiquity through to the early 20th century. Global Futures, curated by Tarini Malik, brings together solo presentations by artists whose practices engage with the cultural histories of the UAE and the wider region.

The fair will also introduce the Frieze Abu Dhabi Artist Award and In Dialogue, a new annual exhibition pairing an established and an emerging UAE artist.

The fair's line-up includes Abu Dhabi galleries Iris Projects and Salwa Zeidan Gallery, alongside Dubai-based Carbon 12, Lawrie Shabibi, The Third Line, Green Art Gallery and Leila Heller Gallery. From Saudi Arabia, Athr and Hafez Gallery will participate. Internationally, Gagosian, Pace Gallery, Thaddaeus Ropac and Perrotin are among the confirmed names.

Deutsche Bank, Global Lead Partner of Frieze for 23 years, will present a curated installation at the fair by UAE artist Omar Al Gurg.

Frieze Sculpture Abu Dhabi, presented in partnership with Aldar, will run at Mamsha Beach on Saadiyat Island from November 16 to December 16, featuring works by Emirati artists Zeinab Alhashemi and Mohamed Ahmed Ibrahim alongside Imran Qureshi and Kamran Samimi.

The fair opens to the public from Friday, November 20, running daily until November 22 at Manarat Al Saadiyat. Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, also located in the Saadiyat Cultural District, is set to open on December 11, completing one of the most ambitious cultural seasons the emirate has seen.

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