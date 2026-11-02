Multibank Group Names Mohammed Al Hakim Vice Chairman And MB.Io Chief, Citing US$32 Billion Valuation

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) MultiBank Group has appointed Emirati Mohammed Al Hakim as Vice Chairman of MultiBank Group and CEO of MB, according to a company announcement dated 2 November 2026.

The firm said Al Hakim will work directly with Naser Taher, Founder and Chairman of MultiBank Group, to strengthen the Group's global presence and to lead MB into new international markets. MultiBank Group also stated that Al Hakim will oversee the expansion of MultiBank Exchange, which the company described as an interbank trading matching engine.

The appointment, the announcement added, supports MultiBank Group's ambitions across financial markets, digital assets and financial technology. The company said Al Hakim's responsibilities include advancing capabilities in“real-world asset tokenisation,” institutional trading and cross-border settlement solutions through MB, its cryptocurrency and digital asset trading platform, and through MultiBank Exchange.

Valuation and trading volumes cited by the company

In the disclosure included with the announcement, MultiBank Group said it has a reported valuation of US$32 billion (AED 117 billion). It also stated that it recorded trading volumes of US$450 billion (AED 1.65 trillion), with peak daily volumes reaching US$55 billion (AED 202 billion).

The release said the appointment coincides with the launch of MultiBank Exchange and forms part of a strategy to connect traditional financial markets with the digital economy via an integrated financial ecosystem.

Background in UAE government and Crypto partnerships

According to the announcement, Al Hakim previously served as President and General Manager of Crypto after a senior leadership role within the UAE federal government. The company said he is a graduate of the Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Program.

MultiBank Group said that while at Crypto, Al Hakim led strategic partnerships with Emirates and Dubai Duty Free. The company stated that these partnerships contributed to the launch of“Crypto Pay” with Emirates in July 2026, enabling eligible customers in the UAE to pay for flights through the airline's website and app. It also said Dubai Duty Free launched“Crypto Pay” in August 2026 and described it as the first airport retailer in the Middle East to introduce the regulated payment solution across its airport stores and online platform.

The announcement further stated that Al Hakim helped secure a Stored Value Facilities licence from the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates for Crypto, which MultiBank Group said was the first cryptocurrency company to obtain the licence. It also claimed that, under his leadership, Crypto's monthly transaction volumes in the UAE increased 49-fold between January and December 2025 without a dedicated marketing budget.

In addition, the release said Al Hakim worked on a government digital payments initiative with the Department of Finance in Dubai, including the launch of its pilot phase, and expanded relationships with regulators, banks, financial institutions and international companies.

Leadership comments

In the announcement, Naser Taher said Al Hakim's appointment is“an important step” in MultiBank Group's strategy to build a globally integrated financial ecosystem. Taher added that Al Hakim's understanding of regulatory environments, institutional markets and digital assets, along with his ability to establish partnerships, would be instrumental in advancing MultiBank Group's international ambitions.

Al Hakim said he is joining the group“at a pivotal stage,” describing an overlap between traditional finance and digital assets as creating opportunities for institutions and investors. He said his priority will be translating the group's international ambitions into commercial results, bringing MB to new markets, and building MultiBank Exchange's institutional reach, including through tokenisation, digital asset trading and financial infrastructure.

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