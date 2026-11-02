10 Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes Of 2026, From Heidi Klum To Harry Styles

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Halloween has come and gone, but celebrities have given fans plenty of costumes to talk about this year, from recreating famous movie characters to dressing up as fellow stars.

While some went for spooky transformations, others took inspiration from music videos, childhood favourites and even their own family members.

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Here are 10 celebrity Halloween costumes that stood out in 2026.

1. Heidi Klum as a severed hand

Heidi Klum once again went all out for Halloween, transforming into a giant severed hand for the 25th anniversary of her annual Halloween party in New York.

The costume featured realistic veins, long red nails and a replica of her wedding ring, with her face appearing through the oversized hand.

2. Janelle Monáe as Phish Boy

Janelle Monáe introduced an unusual character called Phish Boy for her annual Wondaween celebration.

The singer transformed into a creature combining human and fish features, complete with elaborate prosthetics and makeup to match the event's Creature Carnival theme.

3. Kim Kardashian as North West

Kim Kardashian decided to dress as someone a little closer to home this Halloween: her daughter, North West.

The reality star recreated North's signature style with a bright blue wig, dark clothing and accessories inspired by her daughter's recent looks.

4. Paris Hilton as Britney Spears

Paris Hilton paid tribute to her longtime friend Britney Spears by recreating her famous 2001 MTV Video Music Awards performance of I'm a Slave 4 U.

The socialite wore a green outfit inspired by Britney's original look, complete with a snake draped across her shoulders.

5. Keke Palmer and her son as Janet and Michael Jackson

Keke Palmer teamed up with her son Leo for a Halloween tribute to Janet and Michael Jackson.

The pair recreated the futuristic looks from the siblings' 1995 music video Scream, wearing matching outfits inspired by the black and white production.

6. Alex Consani as a Thumb-Thumb from Spy Kids

Model Alex Consani took inspiration from the 2001 film Spy Kids, dressing as one of its memorable Thumb-Thumb characters.

Her costume featured a red outfit and an oversized thumb-shaped head, recreating the unusual henchmen from the movie.

7. Harry Styles as Pizza Rat

Harry Styles brought Halloween to the stage during his final concert at Madison Square Garden on October 31.

The singer dressed as New York's famous Pizza Rat, wearing a furry brown costume with a long tail and carrying an oversized slice of pizza.

8. Lisa Rinna as Kylie Jenner

Lisa Rinna recreated Kylie Jenner's appearance at the Marty Supreme premiere, wearing an orange Chrome Hearts dress and long black hair.

Her transformation even caught Kylie's attention, with the reality star commenting, "Thought this was me."

9. BLACKPINK's Lisa as a sea siren

BLACKPINK's Lisa chose a darker look for Halloween, transforming into a sea siren with shimmering skin, sharp fangs and long claws.

The singer completed the look with elaborate makeup and accessories, giving the traditional mermaid costume a frightening twist.

10. Zendaya as Halle Berry

Zendaya took inspiration from Halle Berry's appearance at the 2000 X-Men premiere, recreating her red carpet look from more than two decades ago.

The actress shared photos of her transformation on Instagram, bringing back one of Halle's memorable early Hollywood looks.

From Kim Kardashian to Paris Hilton, 4 celebrity Halloween looks of 2026 Kim Kardashian transforms into daughter North West for Halloween 2026 Look: Ariana Grande ditches signature ponytail for a retro-inspired bob hairstyle

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