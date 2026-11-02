A Journey Into The World Of Wahy Al-Qalam At Nmoq

MENAFN - Gulf Times) HE the Chairperson of Qatar Museums, Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani, opened the exhibition Fables in Fashion 2026 at the National Museum of Qatar (NMoQ), in the presence of HE the Minister of State and President of Qatar National Library, Dr Hamad bin Abdulaziz al-Kuwari.

Presented by Qatar Reads, an initiative of Qatar National Library dedicated to fostering a culture of reading across Qatar, the multidisciplinary exhibition translates Wahy Al-Qalam, a major work of literature by Egyptian writer and poet Mustafa Sadiq al-Rafi'i (1880-1937) into contemporary fashion and visual art. Held in collaboration with NMoQ, with the Ministry of Culture as strategic partner, the exhibition is on view in Temporary Gallery 1 of the museum until 28 November 2026.

As part of Qatar Reads' One Book, One Doha 2026-2027, a community-wide campaign built around the shared exploration of a single literary work over a two-year cycle, the 5th edition of Fables in Fashion extends the campaign beyond the page.

Across essays, stories, and reflections, Wahy Al-Qalam explores questions of identity, society, morality, spirituality, relationships, and emotion-themes rooted in their historical and cultural context that nevertheless continue to resonate with audiences today. Fables in Fashion 2026 brings together seven fashion designers and 30 visual artists, each of whom developed an original response to the book. Fashion designers translated literary inspiration through silhouette, textile, embroidery, construction, material, colour, and symbolism, while visual artists interpreted the text through painting, textile art, illustration, mixed media, and other artistic approaches. Participating designers and artists include Ahmed al-Zahed, Amna al-Misned, Wadha al-Athba, Ghada al-Suwaidi, Aliya al-Obaidly, and Abdulla al-Fakhroo.

Rather than illustrating the text literally, Fables in Fashion treats literature as a starting point for contemporary artists, where a passage becomes a garment, an emotion becomes a painting, and a century-old idea is reinterpreted through the perspective of a modern lens. Artists may respond to an entire essay, a particular passage, an image, or a broader theme, demonstrating how one literary source can generate an array of creative responses while maintaining a clear connection to the original text.

Drawing inspiration from early 20th-century Egypt and the cultural atmosphere of the Arab Nahda, the exhibition unfolds as an immersive journey across three interconnected environments that reflect al-Rafi'i's inner world and upbringing, the literary salons he frequented, and the streets of Tanta, where he was raised. The collaboration with the National Museum of Qatar places Fables in Fashion within one of the country's leading cultural destinations, creating a meeting point between literature, heritage, and contemporary creative practice, and offering audiences a new way to understand Wahy Al-Qalam.

HE Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Hamad al-Thani, Director of the National Museum of Qatar, said:“Fables in Fashion reflects the National Museum of Qatar's commitment to being a place where stories are told, shared, and reimagined. By welcoming this exhibition into our galleries, we are pleased to offer visitors an experience where literature, heritage, and contemporary design meet, inviting new audiences to discover Wahy Al-Qalam by Mustafa Sadiq Al-Rafi'i, and the creative dialogue it continues to inspire across generations.”

Tan Huism, Executive Director of Qatar National Library, said:“At Qatar National Library, we believe that reading does not end when a book is closed. It continues in the conversations, ideas, and creative work it inspires. Fables in Fashion embodies this belief by inviting the community to encounter Wahy Al-Qalam through new eyes, affirming the enduring relevance of Arabic literary heritage. Through One Book, One Doha, and in collaboration with the National Museum of Qatar, we are proud to open new pathways for the public to engage with reading and with the rich legacy of Arabic literature.”

Fatema al-Malki, Manager of Qatar Reads, said:“With Fables in Fashion, we asked designers and artists a simple question: what happens when literature becomes the starting point for contemporary creativity Their answers are remarkably diverse, yet each remains rooted in Al-Rafi'i's words.

“We hope visitors, especially younger audiences, will leave the exhibition curious about the ideas behind the works they have seen and, most importantly, eager to read the book that inspired them. We are grateful to the National Museum of Qatar for hosting the exhibition and partnering with us on this experience, to the Ministry of Culture as our strategic partner, and to the designers and artists whose work has given Al-Rafi'i's words new life.”

Fables in Fashion 2026 is open to the public at the National Museum of Qatar, Temporary Gallery 1, until Nov 28, 2026. Visitors are invited to experience the exhibition and to continue the journey by discovering Wahy Al-Qalam for themselves.

Wahy Al-Qalam NMoQ