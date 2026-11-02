Mulhamoon Exhibition Leads Qatar National Library's November Lineup

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar National Library (QNL) will host a diverse array of cultural and educational events this November, featuring the interactive“Mulhamoon Exhibition 2026: Ideas, Art, and AI” and the third edition of the annual“Our Children Matter” forum.

The month-long programme is designed to empower future generations while promoting regional heritage through literature and art events.

The month begins on November 2 with the launch of a three-part weekly Book Chat series,“Voices of Arab Women Writers.” Led by Dr Amal al-Malki, associate professor and founding dean of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences at Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), the interactive workshops will explore Arab women's literature through guided discussions. The sessions will focus on Palestinian literature through Sahar Khalifeh's Wild Thorns on November 2, Iraqi literature through Inaam Kachachi's The American Granddaughter on November 9, and Qatari literature through Shamma al-Kuwari's In My Memory Is a Place: Roots on November 16.

QNL then turns to preserving intellectual history on November 4 with the symposium“Historic Libraries in the Islamic World: Beacons of Knowledge and Pathways of Transmission.” The event will examine how medieval library collections formed, their role in shaping regional identities, and the mechanisms of knowledge transmission.

Shifting to contemporary regional dynamics, the“Cultural Mosaic” discussion will take place on November 12. Featuring Sheikh Nawaf bin Mubarak al-Thani, founder and chairman of the International Mediation Council, the session will provide an analytical overview of the region's political landscape and security, highlighting Qatar's ongoing diplomatic efforts to promote dialogue and regional stability.

Continuing its commitment to heritage preservation, QNL's Himaya Project will co-host an international online symposium with the Unesco Regional Office for the Gulf States and Yemen on November 15, in observance of the International Day against Illicit Trafficking in Cultural Property (November 14).“From Auction to Restitution: Protecting Cultural Property and Combating Illicit Trafficking” will bring together global legal experts, researchers, and cultural heritage professionals to discuss the tracing, protection, and restitution of looted cultural artefacts.

On November 16, the library, in collaboration with HBKU, will launch the“Mulhamoon Exhibition 2026: Ideas, Art, and AI.” This inclusive, interactive showcase highlights stories and artworks created by students using artificial intelligence. Visitors can explore how students used AI to develop new visual interpretations of their ideas, encouraging reflection on the evolving relationship between human creativity and technology.

Educational empowerment takes centre stage on November 19 with the third edition of the“Our Children Matter” forum. Under the theme“The Inspiring Educator: Shaping Future Generations and Empowering Libraries,” the forum will bring together specialists in parenting, early childhood, and library services to provide practical strategies for supporting children's developmental journeys.

On the evening of the same day, the Doha String Quartet will present Brahms' String Sextet No. 2 at the“Philharmonic at the Library” concert, offering visitors an evening of classical music.

The library rounds off its November highlights on November 25 with the fourth edition of the seminar series“From the Memory of Private Collections in Qatar.” Focusing on“The Library of Sheikh Abdullah bin Zaid Al-Mahmoud”, the event will celebrate the vital role individuals play in preserving family libraries, which represent pillars of Qatar's cultural heritage. The seminar will feature Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Abdullah bin Zaid al-Mahmoud, former president of Qatar's Shariah Courts and son of the late Sheikh Abdullah bin Zaid al-Mahmoud, alongside Dr Yousef al-Obaidan, former professor of Political Science at Qatar University.

The library encourages all community members to participate in these upcoming activities.

QNL Mulhamoon Exhibition 2026 regional heritage literature