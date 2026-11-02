Qatar Philatelic And Numismatic Center Participates In Sharjah Stamp Exhibition 2026

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Qatar Philatelic and Numismatic Center, affiliated with the Ministry of Culture, is participating in the Sharjah Stamp Exhibition 2026, which is being held in the UAE from Nov. 4-8, with the participation of philatelic associations from the Gulf and Arab countries.

The center is participating with five stamp displays, which have previously won several international medals, including Iraq under British occupation with eight denominations, Lebanon's envelopes monitored during World War II with five denominations, the stamps of the Museum of Islamic Art with four denominations, the postal history of Jerusalem with three denominations, in addition to stamps suspended between the US and Switzerland during World War II with one denomination.

The exhibition is organized by the Emirates Philatelic Association, in cooperation with the Mega Mall in Sharjah, and is considered one of the annual cultural events that brings together philatelists in the region. The Qatari Center is keen to participate in it on a regular basis.

The Qatar Philatelic and Numismatic Center seeks to spread the culture of stamp and coin acquisition and develop this identity by providing a suitable environment for its practice and development, and by enhancing communication and the exchange of expertise between amateurs inside and outside the State of Qatar.

Qatar Philatelic and Numismatic Center Sharjah Stamp Exhibition 2026