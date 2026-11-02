Qatar Philatelic And Numismatic Center Participates In Sharjah Stamp Exhibition 2026
The center is participating with five stamp displays, which have previously won several international medals, including Iraq under British occupation with eight denominations, Lebanon's envelopes monitored during World War II with five denominations, the stamps of the Museum of Islamic Art with four denominations, the postal history of Jerusalem with three denominations, in addition to stamps suspended between the US and Switzerland during World War II with one denomination.
The exhibition is organized by the Emirates Philatelic Association, in cooperation with the Mega Mall in Sharjah, and is considered one of the annual cultural events that brings together philatelists in the region. The Qatari Center is keen to participate in it on a regular basis.
The Qatar Philatelic and Numismatic Center seeks to spread the culture of stamp and coin acquisition and develop this identity by providing a suitable environment for its practice and development, and by enhancing communication and the exchange of expertise between amateurs inside and outside the State of Qatar.Qatar Philatelic and Numismatic Center Sharjah Stamp Exhibition 2026
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment