Moecc Completes Over 27,000 Environmental Procedures In Q3-2026

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Environmental Affairs Sector of the Ministry of Environment of Climate Change (MoECC) completed over 27,000 environmental procedures during the third quarter (Q3) of 2026. These included field inspections, monitoring, laboratory analysis, and the issuance of permits and licenses, as part of the ministry's ongoing efforts to protect the environment and ensure the sustainability of natural resources in the country.

MoECC said in a statement Monday, that these measures included conducting 4,088 inspection and field visits, performing 9,316 laboratory analyses, and issuing 5,525 environmental permits and licenses. Furthermore, 2,867 customs inspections were carried out, and 2,780 customs declarations were cleared, all of which serve to strengthen environmental oversight and support development projects in accordance with established standards.

Providing further details on the efforts of the various departments, the Hazardous Chemicals and Waste Department conducted 2,426 inspection and field visits, issued 3,737 permits and licenses, carried out 2,112 customs inspections, cleared 2,025 customs declarations, and held an additional 340 technical meetings.

For its part, the Monitoring and Inspection Department conducted 1,164 field visits, addressed 75 environmental reports, recorded 16 violations, and completed 8,597 laboratory analyses covering seawater quality, coastal and beach environments, soil, and water outfalls. These efforts also included specialised studies, such as the Gewan Island study, as well as analyses of winter camping samples and emergency samples.

The Department also prepared 457 studies and technical reports, organised 91 workshops and training courses, and participated in 15 awareness-raising events.

In a related context, the Radiation Control Department conducted 191 inspection and field visits, in addition to 104 visits to update the database of radiation equipment. It also issued 1,049 permits and licenses, carried out 755 customs inspections, cleared 755 customs declarations, and conducted 550 laboratory analyses of radiation dose and concentration reference materials, ensuring the safe and peaceful use of radioactive materials and sources.

As part of its review of project applications, the Assessment and Permits Department conducted 307 field visits and issued 631 environmental permits for facilities and development projects. It also prepared 354 study and technical audit reports, held 260 technical meetings, and received 671 visitors seeking to follow up on their applications.

The statement indicated that the sector's departments held 771 internal and external technical meetings during the third quarter, organised 153 workshops and training courses, and received 911 visitors.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change affirmed that these achievements form part of its efforts to strengthen oversight of activities that impact the environment, provide scientific data to monitor its status, and support facilities in complying with the required regulations. These efforts contribute to environmental protection and the achievement of environmental development goals in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030.

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