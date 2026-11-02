Kia Launches The New Sportage L With Next-Generation Connectivity And Performance Upgrades

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Al-Attiya Motors and Trading Co (AMTC) has announced the arrival of the new Kia Sportage L model in the Qatari market.

As one of Kia's global best-selling models, the new Sportage L arrives with a bold new design, pioneering cabin technology, and a versatile suite of powertrains engineered to meet the region's diverse lifestyle demands. The launch reinforces Kia's broader vision as a leading sustainable mobility solutions provider, advancing customer-centric innovation through smarter, safer, and more connected mobility blade-->





Kia Middle East and Africa launches new sportage with next-generation connectivity and performance upgrades.

The Kia Sportage L has maintained a formidable reputation in the region, competing in one of the fastest-growing and most competitive SUV segments. This latest iteration represents a significant leap forward, demonstrating Kia's commitment to continuously evolving its products to exceed changing customer expectations through innovative design, enhanced technology, and convenience.

“The Sportage has long been one of Kia's defining global models, and its continued success in the Middle East reflects the region's growing demand for SUVs that combine bold design, advanced technology and everyday versatility. This latest evolution underscores our commitment as a leading sustainable mobility solutions provider to delivering innovations that enhance the ownership experience while meeting the diverse needs of customers across the GCC and Iraq through improved connectivity, enhanced performance, and elevated safety," remarked a Kia Qatar official.

To cater to a wide range of driving preferences, the new Sportage L offers an expanded powertrain lineup that delivers an optimal balance of performance, efficiency and everyday blade-->

Customers can choose the highly efficient 2.0 MPI engine paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission (2WD), or the responsive 1.5T GDI turbocharged engine matched to an 8-speed automatic transmission, available in both 2WD and a newly introduced All-Wheel Drive (AWD) configuration for greater confidence and traction across urban roads and more challenging regional terrains.

This robust performance is matched by a dramatic exterior redesign. Adopting Kia's striking "Star-map" signature lighting, the SUV features vertically shaped LED headlamps with an optional 4-cube projection LED system, matching rear LED star-map signature lighting, a Dynamic Welcome Light system, and newly styled aerodynamic Alloy Wheels. For customers seeking a more distinctive appearance, the X-Line grade introduces exclusive design elements including a dedicated radiator grille, black exterior badging, unique front bumper styling, exclusive 19-inch black alloy wheels and bridge-type roof rails, creating a bolder and more rugged character.

The cabin has undergone a complete digital transformation, centred around a panoramic curved 12.3-inch display housing Kia's next-generation ccNC (connected car Navigation Cockpit) infotainment system. For the first time, the Sportage introduces Kia Connect, bringing a suite of remote-control services directly to the driver's smartphone. Complementing these connected services is Digital Key capability, allowing drivers to securely access and start the vehicle using their smartphone for greater everyday convenience. Over-the-Air (OTA) updates ensure the vehicle's navigation and onboard software remain continuously up to date. Reflecting Kia's vision for software-defined mobility, these connected technologies enable the vehicle to continuously evolve through seamless digital updates and enhanced connected services throughout the ownership experience. A newly available 10-inch Head-Up Display (HUD) projects essential driving information onto the windshield, helping drivers stay informed while keeping their attention on the road.

The interior environment's Perceived Quality (PQ) is exceptional, utilising refined materials engineered to resist fingerprints on high-touch surfaces. New, premium interior colour options have been introduced, including the warm "Iced Coffee" theme for Base and Mid trims, and a sophisticated "Terracotta Brown" reserved exclusively for the rugged X-Line trim. Every journey is made more enjoyable with a high-fidelity Harman/Kardon audio system, integrated Ambient Lighting, a Surround View Monitor (SVM), and a fast Wireless Charger.

Designed to inspire greater confidence and peace of mind on every journey, the new Sportage L is equipped with a comprehensive suite of advanced active safety technologies. The upgraded Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) now feature Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist 2 (FCA 2) to protect against intersection hazards, Lane Following Assist 2 (LFA 2), Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA), and the intuitive Smart Cruise Control 2 (SCC 2). Additional safety and accessibility systems include Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist (PCA), a full suite of Parking Distance Warning sensors covering the Front, Side, and Rear.

The newly refreshed Kia Sportage L is now officially available across regional Kia showrooms. Customers are invited to visit the Kia Qatar showrooms to discover the refreshed model and to arrange an exclusive test drive experience.

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