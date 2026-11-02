MENAFN - Investor Ideas) newswire) a trusted go-to platform for big investing ideas, including crypto stocks issues market commentary from Bitfire Group Holdings Limited (01611).

Bitcoin fell below $80,000 amid a pullback in 12-month Fed rate-cut expectations, record single-day US ETF net outflows, and the Binance security exploit. With macro policy decisions and institutional key dates approaching, near-term technicals remain weak while $77,000 serves as key support.

Here's Bitfire Research's latest assessment:

Institutional flows reflected a sudden pivot in risk appetite. U.S. spot BTC ETFs recorded a massive single-day net outflow of $643 million on Friday, October 30, pulling total AUM below the $100 billion mark to $98.14 billion, while spot ETH ETFs also posted sustained weekly net outflows. Coupled with the Coinbase Premium remaining in negative territory (-0.18% to -0.27%) and the Crypto Fear & Greed Index softening into the 30-34 range, institutional and spot buying momentum visibly faded.

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On the industry front, security vulnerabilities and regulatory shifts dominated headlines. A security breach targeting a Binance hot wallet on October 29 led to approximately $6.3 billion in asset transfers, driving immediate market risk aversion. Concurrently, regulatory eyes are turning to structural index changes and cross-border oversight: MSCI is set to release its finalized exclusion list for non-operating companies on November 11 (effective November 30), exposing MicroStrategy (MSTR) to potential passive fund selling pressures, while the CFTC advances its Regulation CTX/CAM framework for retail leverage platforms.

Looking ahead, Bitfire Research views the market as being in a post-shock digestion and verification phase, with this week's "Super Macro Week" directly steering December rate-hike debates across three major catalysts:

U.S. Midterm Elections (Nov 3): The election results on November 3 will serve as the primary near-term regulatory pivot, reshaping broader fiscal outlooks and crypto regulatory expectations. October Non-Farm Payrolls & Fed Speeches (Nov 6): The release of October NFP data alongside upcoming hawkish speeches from Fed officials on November 6 will test the persistence of the 5% high-interest-rate environment and heavily influence monetary policy bets. Tech Earnings & Risk Appetite: Tech giants including Apple and AMD will report Q3 earnings, acting as a crucial barometer for tech sector risk-on liquidity with potential valuation spillover into digital assets. Compliant Infrastructure Expansion: Despite short-term liquidity shocks, traditional financial capital continues to accelerate into compliant on-chain infrastructure, as evidenced by Intercontinental Exchange's push into Hyperliquid on-chain derivatives and Ripple's trust bank approval, underscoring the medium-to-long-term value of compliant tokenization (RWA) and the Ethereum ecosystem.

From a technical perspective, BTC is trading below its 7-day MA ($78,900) and 20-day MA ($80,800), with the 14-day RSI sitting at a muted 33. Hovering near the lower Bollinger Band ($77,000), a sustained hold and volume rebound between $77,000 and $78,000 could pave the way for a retest of $80,000. Conversely, a definitive break below the lower band opens the door for a deeper test of lower support levels.

About Bitfire Group

Bitfire Group Holdings Limited (01611 ) is a leading digital asset financial services platform in Asia, committed to building the Asia-Pacific's first private-banking-grade digital asset steward. Holding SFC Type 1, 4 and 9 Licences issued by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong, the Group delivers compliant, secure and efficient one-stop digital asset services for institutional clients and high-net-worth individuals.

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