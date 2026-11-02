Mining Stocks Rebound And Make The TSX Top Gainers List Monday November 2Nd

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) newswire), a leader in mining investing news and home of theExploring Mining Podcast, issues a news and trading alert for November 2nd.

Phoenix Metals Corp. (TSX: PCA ) makes the TSX top gainers list today along with other mining stocks as gold and silver prices rebound from last week's losses.

Phoenix Metals Corp. (TSX: PCA) is trading at 1.2400 +0.1100 (+9.73%) with a day's high of $1.26.

Phoenix Metals Corp. is focused on the advancement of the Greenwood Precious Metals Project, a 12,888-hectare copper-gold district located near Grand Forks, British Columbia, Canada. The Company was created in Partnership with the Osoyoos Indian Band whose traditional territories underly the Greenwood Precious Metals Project. Phoenix Metals is led by an accomplished group of serial mine entrepreneurs with shareholder alignment supported through substantial director ownership and technical bench strength provided through JDS executives and recognized industry experts.

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Serabi Gold plc (AIM: SRB) (TSX: SBI ) (OTCQX: SRBIF), a Brazilian focused gold mining and development company also makes the TSX top gainers list, trading at 3.5300 +0.2800 (+8.67%) with a day's high of $3.65.

The company recently announced production results and operating highlights for Q3-2026 (all financial amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated).

Quarterly gold production of 11,008 ounces, a 9% decrease from Q3-2025. Driven by lower-than-expected grades from Palito Complex. Cash as at 30 September 2026 of $63.2 million vs $65.7 million as at 30 June 2026, reflecting operational cash generation offset by payment of the Company's maiden dividend of $5.1 million in July 2026. $3.4 million of additional cash received on 1 October 2026 from sale of bullion in September 2026. Company remains debt-free. Installation of the fourth ball mill at Palito Complex completed on time and budget and in final commissioning, increasing annual processing throughput to 330ktpa in 2027. The full transition from selective open stoping to mechanised sublevel stoping at Coringa remains on track for Q4-2026. Coringa Mine currently operates under a 3-year GUIA licence which expires on January 29, 2027. Discussions are ongoing with the Agencia Nacional de Mineracao ("ANM"), regarding continuation of the current GUIA.

Q3-2026 OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

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