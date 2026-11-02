Make Celebrations Extraordinary: 1664 And CLOT Unveil The Next Chapter Of The East-Meets-French Story In Asia
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) -share-copy-box" class="mo-ui-news-article-share-copy-box" hidden>The latest partnership introduces limited-edition designs and curated experiences this festive season, bringing a new spirit of celebration to the regionHONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 2 November 2026 – Carlsberg Asia today announced the next chapter of 1664'spartnership with CLOT, launching the festive campaign “Make Celebrations Extraordinary” across the Chinese Mainland, Singapore, Malaysia and Vietnam from November 2026 through February 2027.
Building on the partnership's successful debut Hong Kong last year, 1664, the world's No. 1* French beer brand, and CLOT, the pioneering fashion label founded by Edison Chen, are expanding the East-Meets-French story to a wider audience. The partnership introduces limited-edition 1664 x CLOT beer cans and exclusive merchandise, alongside a series of curated experiences that bring Asia a new way to celebrate across cultures and occasions.
Arindam Varanasi, Commercial Vice President, Carlsberg Asia, said:“The success of our first collaboration with CLOT proved that when 1664 shows up in culture, consumers respond. This year, we are expanding the partnership into the Chinese Mainland which is our largest market - a further step in strengthening our premium portfolio in Asia. By fusing CLOT's dynamic energy with 1664's French heritage, we are bringing our 'unquestionably good taste' spirit to life and redefining celebration across the region.”
Make Celebrations Extraordinary : From Design to Moments
At the heart of the campaign is CLOT's signature Silk Royale pattern, a motif inspired by the elegance of Chinese silk, its intricate geometric lines referencing luxurious jacquard with a modern edge. For this collaboration, the pattern is reimagined in vibrant festive hues, flowing across 1664's iconic blue-and-white design in a visual dialogue between Asian tradition and French audacity.
Anchored by 1664's signature cocarde, a nod to the brand's French heritage and brewing craftsmanship, the 1664 x CLOT design motifs commemorate this special time of year. Exclusively for this collaboration, the CLOT's iconic Silk Royale pattern is reimagined in a vibrant, multi-coloured treatment. Illuminated by neon-inspired outlines, the design evokes the glow and vibrant energy of Asia in blues, reds and yellows accented by firework patterns, capturing the uplifting moment when celebrations come alive with 1664.
The interplay between CLOT's richly coloured patterns and 1664's clean red, white and blue palette creates a contemporary elegance that captures the spirit of celebration in style, where East meets French and tradition meets modernity.
Beyond the beer cans, the 1664 x CLOT design motifs extend to a range of exclusive merchandise. The key highlight is a bespoke apparel collection curated by CLOT for the campaign, including T-shirts, socks and caps, each piece infused with festive vibrancy and the collaboration's East-meets-French spirit, bringing the partnership to life beyond the taste and into the moments people share.
The 1664 x CLOT limited-edition products are available from November 2026 through February 2027 in selected supermarkets, bars, restaurants and online across Chinese Mainland, Singapore, Malaysia and Vietnam. A series of on-the-ground activations and market-exclusive premiums will also be rolled out throughout the season, inviting consumers to immerse themselves in festive experiences that make their celebrations extraordinary. For more information, please visit .
*GlobalData 2025 research for 2023, based on actual volume sales data in The Hectolitres.
Building on the partnership's successful debut Hong Kong last year, 1664, the world's No. 1* French beer brand, and CLOT, the pioneering fashion label founded by Edison Chen, are expanding the East-Meets-French story to a wider audience. The partnership introduces limited-edition 1664 x CLOT beer cans and exclusive merchandise, alongside a series of curated experiences that bring Asia a new way to celebrate across cultures and occasions.
Arindam Varanasi, Commercial Vice President, Carlsberg Asia, said:“The success of our first collaboration with CLOT proved that when 1664 shows up in culture, consumers respond. This year, we are expanding the partnership into the Chinese Mainland which is our largest market - a further step in strengthening our premium portfolio in Asia. By fusing CLOT's dynamic energy with 1664's French heritage, we are bringing our 'unquestionably good taste' spirit to life and redefining celebration across the region.”
Make Celebrations Extraordinary : From Design to Moments
At the heart of the campaign is CLOT's signature Silk Royale pattern, a motif inspired by the elegance of Chinese silk, its intricate geometric lines referencing luxurious jacquard with a modern edge. For this collaboration, the pattern is reimagined in vibrant festive hues, flowing across 1664's iconic blue-and-white design in a visual dialogue between Asian tradition and French audacity.
Anchored by 1664's signature cocarde, a nod to the brand's French heritage and brewing craftsmanship, the 1664 x CLOT design motifs commemorate this special time of year. Exclusively for this collaboration, the CLOT's iconic Silk Royale pattern is reimagined in a vibrant, multi-coloured treatment. Illuminated by neon-inspired outlines, the design evokes the glow and vibrant energy of Asia in blues, reds and yellows accented by firework patterns, capturing the uplifting moment when celebrations come alive with 1664.
The interplay between CLOT's richly coloured patterns and 1664's clean red, white and blue palette creates a contemporary elegance that captures the spirit of celebration in style, where East meets French and tradition meets modernity.
Beyond the beer cans, the 1664 x CLOT design motifs extend to a range of exclusive merchandise. The key highlight is a bespoke apparel collection curated by CLOT for the campaign, including T-shirts, socks and caps, each piece infused with festive vibrancy and the collaboration's East-meets-French spirit, bringing the partnership to life beyond the taste and into the moments people share.
The 1664 x CLOT limited-edition products are available from November 2026 through February 2027 in selected supermarkets, bars, restaurants and online across Chinese Mainland, Singapore, Malaysia and Vietnam. A series of on-the-ground activations and market-exclusive premiums will also be rolled out throughout the season, inviting consumers to immerse themselves in festive experiences that make their celebrations extraordinary. For more information, please visit .
*GlobalData 2025 research for 2023, based on actual volume sales data in The Hectolitres.
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