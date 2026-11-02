Openai's Reportedly First Doughnut-Shaped AI Hardware: Supply Chain Breakdown AAC Technologies (02018.HK) Among Core Beneficiaries



Hong Kong, Nov 2, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Recent reports about OpenAI's inaugural consumer AI hardware device have continued to gain traction. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, this product-developed by OpenAI in collaboration with the team led by former Apple chief design officer Jony Ive- features a“doughnut-shape” and functions as a screenless AI speaker. This product is expected to launch in 2027 with a price tag of around $400 USD. OpenAI's foray into consumer hardware essentially represents a shift in the AI interaction gateway. While large language models have historically relied on web interfaces and mobile apps, the maturation of contextual dialogue capabilities has paved the way for screenless devices centered on pure voice interaction. These require no visual attention and are suitable for diverse scenarios, with the potential to become a long-term AI interaction hub. Recently, a market research institution comprehensively mapped OpenAI's edge-side supply chain investable listed-company targets, covering assembly, acoustics, motors, CIS, batteries, structural components, chips and shielding components. It also quantified each vendor's projected shipments, per-unit value, profitability and earnings elasticity. Under a base-case assumption of 10 million Doughnut units shipped, with an optimistic scenario of 50 million units under which profit elasticity is also modeled, value distribution varies significantly across segments.



Changes in interaction paradigms have also raised the performance bar for hardware at the foundational level. Far-field voice pickup, real-time conversation, and high-fidelity audio output set extremely high standards, making the acoustic subsystem the core bottleneck for user experience and a key differentiator in hardware competition within this track. Within the entire supply chain, AAC Technologies (02018) stands out as a scarce, high-value supplier, offering an integrated solution package of acoustics, motors, and magnetic modules. It enjoys a triple advantage of high per-unit value, high net margin and substantial volume elasticity. Its ASP reaches RMB 500–700, positioning its comprehensive profitability at the forefront of all core suppliers. The data shows Luxshare (02475) with an ASP of RMB 1,200–1,500, though its business is primarily focused on device assembly with relatively lower net margins. OmniVision Group (00501) supplies CIS image sensors at RMB 30–50 ASP; Goodix (603160) provides fingerprint recognition chips at RMB 20–40 ASP-both with relatively higher net margins. Additionally, CosMX supplies batteries at RMB 50–70 ASP; Freewon, Lingyi iTech, Sunway Communication, and BYD Electronic supply structural components and shielding components, also at RMB 50–70 ASP. Industry sources indicate that the "doughnut" is merely OpenAI's first consumer hardware product, with AI earbuds, AI glasses, smart pens and other AI hardware terminals planned for the future roadmap. As the product matrix gradually materializes, core suppliers in the supply chain are well-positioned to secure orders and realize long-term growth. Source: Hong Kong Commercial Daily Original article:

