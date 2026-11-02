MENAFN - ACN NewsWire) Chervon Names Jody Grimsley Senior National Account Manager

NAPERVILLE, IL, Nov 2, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Jody Grimsley joins Chervon as Senior National Account Manager, effective November 2, 2026, reporting to Jeff Campbell, SVP of Industrial Commercial Sales.

In his new role, Grimsley will focus on developing key strategic relationships with commercial landscape dealers, driving growth of the EGO Commercial OPE range.

Jody brings 17+ years of commercial sales experience at TTI/Milwaukee. His outstanding sales growth performance included building significant businesses in the Transportation Channel and Hardware Channel.

Earlier in his career, he excelled through sales roles of increasing complexity and as a Regional Sales Manager in the Industrial Channel.

"Jody brings a strong track record of developing strategic relationships, driving outstanding sales growth and building successful sales organizations," said Jeff Campbell. "His extensive key account experience and his customer-centric approach will be invaluable as we build our business with the pro landscape distributor channel."

"I am excited about the opportunity to join Chervon and apply my experience in key account development, customer partnerships, and commercial user growth to now strengthen Chervon's relationships and performance with the pro landscape channel," said Grimsley.

Grimsley holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Texas Tech University and is an Eagle Scout.

ABOUT CHERVON

Chervon North America is part of a global total solution provider specializing in R&D, manufacturing, testing, sales, and after-sales service of power tools and outdoor power equipment (OPE).

Guided by user-centric innovation, the Company operates an integrated business model supported by global sales and distribution networks. Chervon's portfolio includes EGO, FLEX, SKIL, and DEVON, serving industrial, professional, and consumer markets globally.

Better Tools. Better World.

Chervon is committed to delivering superior products to users worldwide through continuous innovation and strives to become a global leader in power tools and OPE in the lithium-ion, intelligent, and digital era.

PR Contact: Corporate Communications: [email protected] | +1 (331) 231-2360

SOURCE: Chervon