Three Things We Learned From The Mexican Grand Prix

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Kimi Antonelli and his family partied into the night after he became Formula One's youngest world champion and Italy's first since Alberto Ascari in 1953 on Sunday.

Here, we look at three things we learned from a day of accidents and discord, tears and drama at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez:

Antonelli could become multiple champion

-- Modesty is not often quoted as an essential quality in elite sport, but after Harry Kane's winning of football's Ballon d'Or, the 20-year-old Italian followed his example in thanking family, friends, team and hard work for lifting his title.

That home-life stability -- he moved this year into his own flat close to the family home and business in San Marino, washes his own car by hand every week and loves playing pranks -- keeps him grounded, allowing his phenomenal talent to blossom.

"It's special for me," he said. "It helps me stay grounded and humble too. I feel like it allows me to have a new point where I can start and build on everything again."

He showed admirable respect for his peers and F1 history by declaring he would frame a podium picture of him on the shoulders of Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton.

"It's such an incredible moment. I will put it in my house to see it -- so much respect from two incredible drivers who have made history," he said referring to the winner and runner-up of Sunday's race, who have won 11 world titles between them.

Blessed, according to his esteemed race engineer Peter 'Bono' Bonnington, with a phenomenal memory and ability to absorb information rapidly, he seems destined to follow them as a multiple champion with a gift for speed and an instinctive sense of fun.

Outgoing champion Lando Norris of McLaren recognised his success.

"He's made everyone look silly," said the Briton. "He's worked hard to understand how to drive this car and he exploited it better than anyone else. He should be very proud."

Antonelli admitted the struggles of his rookie year in 2025 had "helped me to face and understand certain situations and made me more mature as a driver and person".

Ferrari have fastest car but find ways to lose

-- Not for the first time in recent years, Ferrari proved they are masters of shooting themselves in the foot when they have the fastest car and pole position.

On Sunday, a one-two was in prospect before Charles Leclerc lunged at Hamilton at Turn Four on the opening lap, leaving the seven-time champion lamenting the discipline of Mercedes where he won six titles before Antonelli's arrival.

Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel know the feeling. The respective two-time and four-time champions joined Ferrari to lead them to a first constructors' title since 2008 -- when Hamilton won his first drivers' crown with McLaren -- but departed frustrated.

"At Mercedes, I witnessed Charles and Carlos (Sainz) battling so much that the person ahead just pulled away -- yet they had the pace to win," said Hamilton.

"It's one thing if it's for fourth and fifth, as opposed to first and second...

"Then you lose the win. And that's significant."

He called for serious talks behind closed doors after declaring that "we've got problems, big problems" during the race.

"The guy (Leclerc) is 28, so I don't think it's an age thing. It's a mentality thing. It's like 'do or die' -- either I win or none of us do and it shouldn't be.

"It should be us getting a one-two because it's still a good feeling."

Russell recovery required

-- George Russell started second, finished sixth and Mercedes were fined for allowing him to skip his post-race media duties. He congratulated team-mate Antonelli and left the track early.

Team boss Toto Wolff said Mercedes had let him down with an unresponsive car, leaving Russell in anguish as the celebrations began.

His dismal season has been in stark relief to Antonelli's, but he will return stronger in 2027 when Wolff has promised him a more reliable car.

Kimi Antonelli Formula One Alberto Ascari Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez