Iranian Delegation Leaves Doha Talks As Draft Proposal For US Deal Circulates, Official Says

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Iranian negotiators have left talks with Qatari mediators aimed at ending the war with ‌the United States, and a draft proposal is ​being circulated with ‌a follow-up meeting possible, an official briefed on ‌the ⁠talks said on ‌Monday negotiators departed on ‌Sunday, though not because of difficulties in the negotiations, the ⁠official said, without providing further details on the draft proposal.

Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson said the basis of the talks is a seven-step plan Iran drew up in September to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end the US naval blockade on Iran, with Tehran ​now suggesting that proposal could be implemented on a faster timeline under a deal.

The spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei, said deputy ‌Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi had ⁠been in ​Doha to facilitate the exchange of messages with Washington ​via Qatari intermediaries."Our demands have been articulated very clearly and transparently. These demands are reasonable and logical: no final agreement can be initiated, nor can the Strait of Hormuz be reopened or secured, unless the US naval blockade is brought to an end, Iran's demands are respected, and Iran's legitimate requirements are addressed," Baghaei said.

On Saturday, Qatari broadcaster ‌Al Jazeera quoted Iran's Foreign ‌Minister Abbas Araqchi ⁠as saying that under a deal the Strait of Hormuz ⁠could be ⁠opened within a two-day timeline rather than within the seven days originally envisaged.

Iran's initial proposal was rejected by US President Donald Trump.

The latest round of diplomacy comes amid concerns that the conflict could escalate again after Tuesday's midterm ​elections in the United States. Asked about Tehran's view on the midterms, Baghaei said Tehran did not expect elections to "give birth to a new US."

Trump has said the United States would not launch new attacks on Iran before the vote and that talks with Tehran have been productive, though he has not ruled out further ‌military action.