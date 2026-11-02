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Emergency Response Drills At Hamad International Airport As Part Of WATAN 2026: Qatar Airways

Emergency Response Drills At Hamad International Airport As Part Of WATAN 2026: Qatar Airways


Date: 2026-11-02 02:20:23

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Field exercises simulating emergency-response procedures are being conducted at Hamad International Airport (HIA) on Monday as part of the nationwide WATAN 2026 exercise, Qatar Airways announced.

In a notice posted on its official X account, the national carrier said passengers and airport visitors may notice increased ground activity at designated locations across the airport, as well as related activities in the surrounding airspace.

The airline assured passengers that flight operations and airport services would continue as normal, with no disruption expected.

Hamad International Airport Qatar Airways WATAN 2026 exercise

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Gulf Times

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