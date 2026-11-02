Emergency Response Drills At Hamad International Airport As Part Of WATAN 2026: Qatar Airways
In a notice posted on its official X account, the national carrier said passengers and airport visitors may notice increased ground activity at designated locations across the airport, as well as related activities in the surrounding airspace.
The airline assured passengers that flight operations and airport services would continue as normal, with no disruption expected.Hamad International Airport Qatar Airways WATAN 2026 exercise
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