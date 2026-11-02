Shura Council Holds Weekly Session

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Shura Council held its weekly session Monday at the Tamim bin Hamad Hall at the Council's headquarters, chaired by His Excellency the Speaker Hassan bin Abdullah al-Ghanem.

At the beginning of the session, the Shura Council hailed the participation of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani in the 8th Summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), held in Moscow, Russia, emphasising its importance in strengthening global energy security.

The Council commended His Highness the Amir's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, during which they addressed various regional and international issues, foremost among them energy security and regional stability.

The Council also commended His Highness's working visit to Uzbekistan and his meeting with the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, underscoring the importance of such meetings in strengthening bilateral relations and fostering joint co-operation.

On the other hand, the Shura Council expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the attack targeting a Qatari liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier while it was sailing in the Arabian Gulf, stressing that this assault poses a serious threat to the safety of maritime navigation and the security of global energy supplies.

The Council reiterated its full support for all measures taken by the State of Qatar - in accordance with the provisions of international law and the UN Charter, to protect its property, safeguard its national interests, and ensure the safety of its vessels and their crews, thereby contributing to maintaining the security and stability in the region.

Then, His Excellency the Secretary-General of the Shura Council, Nayef bin Mohammed al-Mahmoud, read out the meeting's agenda, after which the Council approved the minutes of its previous meeting.

During the meeting, the Council reviewed a draft law on cloud computing, which was referred by the esteemed government, and decided to forward it to the Health, General Services and the Environment Committee, for study and the submission of its findings thereon to the Council.

HE al-Ghanem, informed the Council that the draft state general budget for the 2027 fiscal year, along with the draft law for the approval of the state general budget, had been referred to the Economic and the Financial Affairs Committee, in accordance with Article no. 135 of the Council's Internal Regulations. The said regulation stipulates that the Council's Speaker shall refer the draft general budget to the committee for review immediately upon receiving it, and shall notify the Council accordingly during the next session.

The Shura Council reviewed the statement from the esteemed government regarding a proposal, submitted by the Council, on curbing childhood obesity, and decided to refer the matter to the Health, General Services and the Environment Committee, for study and the submission of its findings thereon to the Council.

During the meeting, the Shura Council also reviewed the participation of His Excellency the Deputy Speaker of the Shura Council, Dr Hamda bint Hassan al-Sulaiti, in the 300th Session of the Executive Committee of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), held in Geneva in June, Switzerland, in addition to a report on the participation of Amina bint Youssef al-Jaidah, member of the Shura Council, in the meeting of the Palestine Committee of the IPU, which was held virtually in June.

Shura Council GECF His Highness the Amir global energy security