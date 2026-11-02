ADM Opens New Destination Marketing Office In Nairobi, Strengthening Presence Across East Africa

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--ADM (NYSE: ADM), a global leader in innovative solutions from nature, today announced the opening of a new destination marketing office in Nairobi, Kenya, strengthening the company's ability to connect customers across East Africa with ADM's global supply chain network.

Kenya is one of the region's leading trade hubs for food and feed ingredients and the gateway to the wider region in East Africa. Through its presence in Nairobi, ADM will provide customers across East Africa with access to a broad portfolio of food ingredients, feedstuffs and animal nutrition products, further strengthening its position as a trusted partner for the food and feed industry. The new office brings ADM closer to customers across the region while connecting regional supply chains with global markets.

The office will focus on destination marketing activities including market insights, local merchandising, and storage and distribution capabilities that connect local demand directly to the company's global origination, transportation, logistics and risk management network.

"East Africa is home to more than 500 million people and is a high-growth market, with increasing demand for quality food and feed ingredients and supply chain solutions," said Patrick Heijbroek, vice president, Global Trade and head of origination, EMEA. "We're excited to strengthen our presence in a region that is seeing significant growth across the agricultural and livestock sectors. Through our global network of destination marketing locations, we can connect regional demand with ADM's global origination network.”

Building on more than a decade of ADM's presence in Kenya, the Nairobi office further expands ADM's presence in Africa, complementing investments in human nutrition innovation laboratories in Nairobi, a distribution hub in Nigeria's Lagos Free Zone, and expanded flavor creation capabilities in Johannesburg, South Africa.

"The opening of our destination marketing office is an important step in strengthening ADM's presence across Africa," said Erdal Kurban, president, Africa & Middle East and vice president, Sales, EMEA Flavors. "By being closer to customers, we can better understand local market dynamics, respond faster to evolving needs, and connect customers with ADM's global capabilities.”

In 2025, ADM's destination marketing approached 31 million metric tons, reflecting the scale of its network and ability to efficiently connect supply with demand across key markets.

About ADM

ADM unlocks the power of nature to enrich the quality of life. We're an essential global agricultural supply chain manager and processor, providing food security by connecting local needs with global capabilities. We're a premier human and animal nutrition provider, offering one of the industry's broadest portfolios of ingredients and solutions from nature. We're a trailblazer in health and well-being, with an industry-leading range of products for consumers looking for new ways to live healthier lives. We're a cutting-edge innovator, guiding the way to a future of new bio-based consumer and industrial solutions. And we're leading in business-driven sustainability efforts that support a strong agricultural sector, resilient supply chains, and a vast and growing bioeconomy. Around the globe, our expertise and innovation are meeting critical needs from harvest to home. Learn more at .

Source: Corporate Release

Source: ADM

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