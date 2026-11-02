Donaldson Introduces Alpha-Poretm Technology Platform For Extended Sterile Filtration Performance

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI), a leading worldwide manufacturer of innovative filtration products and solutions, today announced Alpha‐PoreTM technology, a next generation sterile filtration platform engineered to extend filter service life while maintaining critical process performance.

Built for critical applications, Alpha‐Pore technology enables longer filter run time compared with competitive single- and dual-layer polyethersulfone (PES) membrane filters, while maintaining flow characteristics, sterility assurance, and process integrity.* The platform is designed to help manufacturers improve operational efficiency through fewer changeouts and more consistent performance over time.

Engineered for Extended Performance

Sterile filtration processes often require balancing run time with key performance parameters such as flow, differential pressure, and contaminant retention. Alpha‐Pore technology is designed to achieve all three.

By optimizing pore structure and filter architecture, Alpha‐Pore technology supports sustained performance throughout the filter lifecycle-helping maintain stable operation under challenging conditions.

Key Benefits Include:

Up to 2.5× longer run time under controlled test conditions versus conventional PES cartridge designs* Validated for consistent micro-biological retention efficiency for process food and beverage applications Stable differential pressure profile compared to equivalent single-layer products Robust construction engineered to withstand up to 150 sterilization-in-place (SIP) cycles

A Platform Approach to Sterile Filtration

As a new platform within the Donaldson LifeTec TM filter element portfolio, Alpha-Pore technology is engineered to improve run time performance over traditional single- and dual-layer filters, while maintaining the filtration characteristics required for sterile applications.

"Our customers have traditionally faced tradeoffs between extended filter life and maintaining critical process performance," said Nathan Zambon, Senior Director of Product & Technology at Donaldson. "Alpha-Pore technology is designed to help overcome those challenges, enabling longer run times while supporting the sterility, flow performance, and process consistency customers depend on."

About Donaldson Process Filtration

Donaldson Process Filtration is a global provider of filtration solutions for liquid, compressed air and gas, sterile air and venting, and steam applications. Serving critical industries including food and beverage, pharmaceutical, healthcare, microelectronics, and data centers, Donaldson helps customers protect process and product integrity and maintain consistent operational performance.

About Donaldson Company, Inc.

Founded in 1915, Donaldson (NYSE: DCI) is a global leader in technology‐led filtration products and solutions, serving a broad range of industries and advanced markets. Diverse, skilled employees at more than 150 locations on six continents partner with customers-from small business owners to research and development organizations and the world's largest OEM brands. Donaldson solves complex filtration challenges through three primary segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Life Sciences. Additional information is available at .

* Results are based on internal laboratory testing and comparisons with multiple leading competitor single- and dual-layer PES filter cartridges. Performance may vary depending on operating conditions and application requirements.

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