Smartly Launches Intelligence Pro To Connect Campaign Planning, Performance And Incrementality

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Smartly, the AI-powered advertising technology company, today launched Intelligence Pro, a premium offering that brings together four capabilities to help marketers plan investment, understand true incrementality and determine where to spend their next dollar. Intelligence Pro connects causal inference models with planning tools to help marketers prove business impact and make faster decisions from increasingly complex data.

“Marketing teams are inundated with data, but the challenge is identifying what signals are useful and turning them into a decision they can act on,” said Maxwell Tang, Chief Product Officer at Smartly.“Intelligence Pro brings forecasting, market context and state-of-the-art incrementality signals together to help marketers assess where to invest and what their media is contributing. As AI accelerates campaign execution, the quality of each decision matters more.”

Intelligence Pro combines four capabilities within Smartly's platform:

Reach Planner helps teams compare media scenarios and forecast cross-channel reach and frequency before campaigns launch, supporting more informed planning. Headroom Analysis helps marketers assess where additional investment may have room to drive growth and where returns may begin to diminish. Benchmarks puts campaign performance in context across relevant industries, regions, platforms and objectives, using aggregated and anonymized data. INCRMNTAL Connect adds an incrementality-based view of media contribution alongside platform-reported performance and can inform applicable Smartly workflows.

“We used to spend a lot of time pulling data from different platforms and manually analyzing where to invest,” shared Sierra Smith, Sr. Marketing Manager - Paid Social, Hearst Newspapers.“With Headroom, we can evaluate budget opportunities using historical performance and make more informed decisions without all the manual work. It's been a game changer for how we approach planning.”

Together, the capabilities help marketers connect planning and optimization signals in the workflows where campaign decisions are made. Intelligence Pro is part of Smartly's broader vision to bring creative, media and intelligence together, helping marketers move from insight to action across the campaign lifecycle.

Intelligence Pro is available now to eligible Smartly customers. For more information, visit smartly/intelligence-suite.

About Smartly

Smartly is the AI-powered advertising technology company ranked as the leader in The Forrester WaveTM: Creative Advertising Technologies. Our platform unifies creative and media to produce intelligent creative, dynamic, data-driven image and video assets optimized for seamless activation across channels. Brands manage, optimize, and scale high-performance campaigns in one place, achieving PwC-validated results, including a 5.5x return on ad spend (ROAS) and 42 minutes saved every hour.

We support 800+ brands and manage over $7 billion in ad spend globally. With strategic partnerships across major media platforms, including Amazon, Google, Meta, Pinterest, Reddit, Snap, Spotify, and TikTok, we help Fortune 500 companies deliver relevant advertising at speed and scale. Backed by deep media expertise and best-in-class customer support, we empower brands to maximize performance and drive real business outcomes. Visit Smartly to learn more.

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