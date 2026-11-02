NIQ Publishes 2026 ESG Progress Report, Highlighting Action Across Climate, People, Communities, And Responsible AI - AE...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--NIQ (NYSE: NIQ), a leading consumer intelligence company, today released its 2026 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Progress Report, detailing the company's progress on key ESG priorities throughout 2025. The report covers NIQ's efforts across environmental responsibility, its people and communities, data integrity, and responsible AI.

Key highlights from 2025 include:

Strengthened its approach to climate risk and environmental measurement: NIQ conducted its first climate risk assessment aligned with Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) recommendations, tracked Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions under the GHG Protocol, and externally verified its carbon footprint. Invested in associate development, engagement and well-being: Internal mobility increased to 35%, up from 30%, while performance review completion reached 99% and the employee survey response rate reached 89%. NIQ also introduced three new leadership development tracks, while Employee Assistance Program utilization increased from 5.9% to 28.8%. Expanded community and inclusion impact: More than 12,000 NIQ associates contributed over 100,000 volunteer hours across more than 565 People & Planet Day activities. NIQ's Employee Resource Groups included more than 3,000 members across 85+ countries, supported by more than 50 Inclusion Impact Teams. Advanced data integrity and responsible AI governance: NIQ continued to build out its AI governance framework, guided by a Global AI Policy and cross-functional oversight from Legal, Privacy, Security, and Technology teams. This approach supports the responsible use of AI across data collection, processing, and client-facing tools.

“At NIQ, accelerating growth for our customers goes hand in hand with creating positive outcomes for the world around us,” said Jim Peck, Executive Chairman and CEO of NIQ.“We're building on strong momentum, using our intelligence and innovation to create meaningful, long-term value for our clients, our people, and the communities we serve.”

Frequently Asked Questions

What is NIQ's 2026 ESG Progress Report?

The NIQ 2026 ESG Progress Report provides an overview of the company's environmental, social and governance priorities, actions and performance throughout 2025, including progress across environmental responsibility, people and culture, community impact, data integrity, and responsible AI governance.

What ESG progress did NIQ make in 2025?

In 2025, NIQ advanced its ESG priorities across several areas, including conducting its first climate risk assessment, expanding employee development and engagement programs, contributing more than 100,000 volunteer hours through People & Planet Day activities, and continuing to strengthen its approach to data integrity and responsible AI governance.

How is NIQ addressing climate risk and environmental responsibility?

NIQ conducted its first climate risk assessment aligned with Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) recommendations. The company also continued to track Scope 1, 2, and 3 greenhouse gas emissions under the GHG Protocol and externally verified its carbon footprint.

How does NIQ approach responsible AI and data governance?

NIQ's approach to responsible AI is guided by its Global AI Policy and cross-functional governance involving Legal, Privacy, Security and Technology teams. This framework supports responsible AI use across data collection, processing, and client-facing tools.

About NIQ's Environmental, Social and Governance Report

NIQ's 2026 ESG Progress Report details the company's ESG approach and performance throughout 2025. NIQ's reporting approach aligns with recognized global frameworks, including the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs), Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), and Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB). Read the full report here.

About NIQ

NielsenIQ (NYSE: NIQ) is a leading consumer intelligence company, delivering the most complete and trusted understanding of consumer buying behavior and revealing new pathways to growth. By combining an unmatched global data footprint and granular consumer and retail measurement with decades of AI modeling expertise, NIQ builds decision systems that help companies turn complex data into confident action.

With operations in more than 90 countries, NIQ covers approximately 82% of the world's population and more than $7.4 trillion in global consumer spend. Through cloud-based platforms, advanced analytics and AI-driven insights, NIQ delivers The Full ViewTM-helping brands and retailers understand what consumers buy, why they buy it, and what to do next.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements,” including statements about anticipated timelines, benefits, features, and outcomes of the agreement. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and NIQ undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

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