Animoca Brands Secures Financial Services Permission From ADGM's FSRA To Manage Collective Investment Funds

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Animoca Brands today announced that its subsidiary, Animoca Asset Management (AD) Limited (AAM), has received a Financial Services Permission (FSP) by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of ADGM, the international financial center of Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE. The FSP authorizes Animoca Brands to carry out the regulated activity of Managing a Collective Investment Fund in or from the ADGM.

Animoca Brands is a global digital assets leader that builds and invests in impactful technologies and ecosystems, including autonomous agentic AI. Receiving the FSP significantly extends Animoca Brands' institutional capabilities and reinforces the company's strategic expansion in the Middle East.

The FSP supports Animoca Brands' broader mandate to build institutional-grade blockchain infrastructure, connect traditional financial institutions to decentralized networks, develop tokenized assets, and integrate agentic AI with Web3 environments to advance the future of digital property rights.

Minh Do, Senior Executive Officer and Director of AAM, said:“Securing the Financial Services Permission from ADGM's FSRA is a critical milestone for our operations in the Middle East. It allows us to manage collective investment funds under a robust regulatory framework, bridging institutional capital with the future of the agentic web and digital assets.”

Arvind Ramamurthy, Chief Market Development Officer at ADGM, said:“We welcome Animoca Brands to ADGM. Its expansion into fund management strengthens the connections between institutional capital and digital assets within our ecosystem. As digital assets become increasingly integrated into financial markets, we look forward to supporting the firm's growth and reinforcing Abu Dhabi's position as a hub for innovation in digital finance.”

About Animoca Brands

Animoca Brands Corporation Limited (ACN: 122 921 813) is a global digital assets leader building and investing in impactful technologies and ecosystems to reimagine future economies through AI and the agentic web. It has received broad industry and market recognition including Fortune Crypto 40, Top 50 Blockchain Game Companies 2025, Financial Times' High Growth Companies Asia-Pacific, and Deloitte Tech Fast. Animoca Brands is recognized for building digital asset platforms such as the Moca Network, Open Campus, Anichess, and The Sandbox, as well as institutional-grade platforms; providing digital asset services to help Web3 companies launch and grow; and investing in frontier Web3 technology, with a portfolio of over 600 companies and digital assets. For more information visit or follow on X, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook, and TikTok.

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