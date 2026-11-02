Gold Forecast 02/11: $4,000 Break Exposes $3,500 (Video)
We violated a major support level, and we have been knocking on the door of breaking down below it for some time. If we get bounces, I am looking to fade those rallies at the first signs of exhaustion-in other words, a wick on maybe an hourly chart.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewAll things being equal, gold looks really anemic. I have no interest in buying, at least not yet. I will have to reassess if we are back above the $4,000 level. The U.S. dollar strengthening could be yet another nail in the coffin hereReady to trade today's Gold prediction? Here's a list of some of the best XAU/USD brokers to check out.
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