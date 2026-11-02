GBP/USD Forex Signal 02/11: Pound Bulls Eye Breakout
- I am a buyer of the GBP/USD pair on a break above the 1.3450 level, with a stop at 1.3380 and a target of 1.36 above. The British pound continues to attempt to break to the upside, but we have seen a lot of pressure to send it back down.
Ultimately, though, if we were to break above the top of the candlestick, then I think that opens up more British pound buying. This would probably be an indictment of the U.S. dollar more than anything else. If the dollar really sells off across the board, the resilient British pound should do fairly well.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewThe market has been sideways all year. We approached the middle of the range that we've been in, reached fair value, and pulled back. That's not a huge surprise. Now the question is, can we break through that barrier? If we do, I'm interested in buying at that point for maybe a 150-point moveBreaking down toward 1.33 could offer a buying opportunity. I'd have to assess that when we got down there.Ready to trade our free trading signals? We've made a list of the best UK forex brokers worth using.
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