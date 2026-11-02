Bitcoin Forecast: $78,677 Resistance Keeps Bears In Control
The price is currently much closer to resistance than support, so it looks quite probably that it will be tested again before the support is.Bitcoin Price Chart – Another Test of $78,677 Coming?My Take on BTC/USDThe pivotal point today is likely to be $78,677. If this is tested again and we see another firm failure there, I see a short trade as an opportunity at that point, especially as the price has plenty of room to fall from there until it meets the next key support level. However, be ware of the historic bullish inflection at $76,500 which might hold again.I am not interested in a long trade in Bitcoin today, Support & Resistance LevelsMy previous BTC/USD signal on 29th October was not triggered.Today's BTC/USD SignalsRisk 0.50% per trade.Trades must be entered prior to 5pm Tokyo time Tuesday.Long Trade Ideas
- Go long after a bullish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe following the next touch of $75,014 or $73,577. Place the stop loss $100 below the local swing low. Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is $100 in profit by price. Take off 50% of the position as profit when the trade is $100 in profit by price and leave the remainder of the position to ride.
- Go short after a bullish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe following the next touch of $78,677, $80,321, or $82,073. Place the stop loss $100 above the local swing high. Adjust the stop loss to break even once the trade is $100 in profit by price. Take off 50% of the position as profit when the trade is $100 in profit by price and leave the remainder of the position to ride.
The best method to identify a classic“price action reversal” is for an hourly candle to close, such as a pin bar, a doji, an outside or even just an engulfing candle with a higher close. You can exploit these levels or zones by watching the price action that occurs at the given levels.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewThere is nothing of high importance scheduled today concerning either Bitcoin or the US DollarReady to trade our free crypto signals? Here is our list of the best MT4 crypto brokers worth checking out.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment