Gold Below $4,000: What Could Bring Buyers Back? 02/11

$3,500

A further downside possibility if the weakness extends. The next test is whether sentiment settles after the weekend and bond markets become less unsettled. Real yields remain central to that assessment, alongside any change in central-bank language. For Gold, the unresolved issue is whether buyers can turn an initial rebound into sustained demand-or whether recoveries continue to meet the same selling pressure that has defined the latest decline. EURUSD Chart by TradingViewr`d Ready to trade our Gold analysis? Here is our list of the best Gold brokers worth reviewing.