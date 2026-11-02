Gold Below $4,000: What Could Bring Buyers Back? 02/11

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) The precious metal's recent weakness has become harder to dismiss as a routine pullback. Attempts to recover are attracting sellers, while the appeal of earning a real yield elsewhere continues to challenge the case for holding the metal. The question is no longer simply whether buyers see value, but what might give them a reason to return with conviction.The pressure also extends beyond Gold. Other metals are struggling, adding to the sense that this is more than an isolated adjustment. Even so, Gold's sensitivity to monetary policy makes the direction of yields particularly important as the market searches for firmer footing.Rising real yields remain a central obstacle for Gold. With government bonds offering a real return, investors have an alternative to holding a metal that does not generate income. That opportunity cost continues to weigh on the market and helps explain why the recent selling has been difficult to reverse.Silver and copper have also struggled, reinforcing the broader picture of weakness across metals. Gold nevertheless warrants particular attention because of its greater trading volume and its responsiveness to both economic conditions and monetary policy.The issue is not simply whether investors remain interested in Gold over the longer term. It is whether that interest can translate into sustained buying while the yield backdrop continues to favour income-producing alternatives. For now, the original bearish assessment rests heavily on the view that this competition remains unresolved Break Below $4,000 Leaves Sellers in ControlFriday's sharp decline took Gold through a major demand zone and left it well below $4,000. That break changes the near-term picture, bringing $3,900 into focus as the next important downside reference.The selling was accompanied by fairly strong volume, while momentum remained with sellers. Small rallies on short-term charts continued to attract selling rather than developing into more convincing recoveries. Together, those features suggest that buyers have yet to establish meaningful control.Top Regulated Brokers1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose money Gold has also broken below its October 2025 low, adding to the weakness described in the original analysis. The concern is that the latest decline could be part of a broader move rather than a brief interruption to an otherwise stable market.A break below $3,900 could leave room for a deeper decline. The lower reference levels in the bearish scenario are $3,600 and potentially $3,500. These remain possible extensions of the sell-off, not predetermined destinations.Gold Price ChartLower Prices Alone May Not Be Enough to Attract BuyersA substantial decline can attract investors looking for value, but a lower price does not by itself demonstrate that selling pressure has run its course. Gold's recent behaviour provides little evidence that attempts to buy the dip are developing into a durable recovery.That distinction matters while real yields remain a competing attraction. If the opportunity cost of holding Gold stays elevated, an apparently cheaper entry point may not be enough to change investor preferences.The working assessment therefore remains cautious about attempts to identify a bottom. The combination of strong selling momentum, relatively firm volume and repeated selling into rebounds leaves the burden of proof with buyers.Fear appears to be an important influence on sentiment, but that does not establish when it might ease. A calmer market would need to show more than a brief rebound before the recent pattern could be considered meaningfully challenged.A Recovery Above $4,100 Could Challenge the Bearish ViewThe alternative scenario centres on a move back above $4,100. Such a recovery could change the market's character and provide a stronger indication that buyers are returning, including investors attracted by the recent decline.A shift in the monetary-policy backdrop would also matter. Communications from the Federal Reserve and other central banks suggesting that policy could loosen would offer a reason to reconsider the pressure associated with real yieldsThat is not the signal identified in the current assessment. Nevertheless, the possibility remains important: a recovery through $4,100, alongside a more supportive policy message, would challenge the argument that sellers retain the advantage's Key Levels Frame the Next Sentiment TestThe price levels in focus serve different purposes. Some mark potential extensions of the decline, while others help assess whether buyers are beginning to challenge the prevailing weakness.
|Level
|Significance in the current assessment
| $4,100
| A recovery above this level could challenge the bearish view and suggest a more meaningful return of buying interest.
| $4,000
| The major level Gold has already broken below, marking an important change in the near-term price picture.
| $3,900
| The next downside reference; a break below it could open the way to a deeper decline.
| $3,600
| A lower reference in the broader bearish scenario.
| $3,500
| A further downside possibility if the weakness extends. The next test is whether sentiment settles after the weekend and bond markets become less unsettled. Real yields remain central to that assessment, alongside any change in central-bank language. For Gold, the unresolved issue is whether buyers can turn an initial rebound into sustained demand-or whether recoveries continue to meet the same selling pressure that has defined the latest decline.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewr`dReady to trade our Gold analysis? Here is our list of the best Gold brokers worth reviewing.
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